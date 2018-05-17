Las Venas Abiertas

Ausgabe von 16. Mai: splits, side projects, Konzert in Bern, cover songs, Satan
Tracklist:
- Parasit – Ränderna Går Aldrig Ur
- Disorder – Massacre Of Fish
- Stagnation – We Are In The Where Is The Way To Walk
- G.A.U. – First World
- Earth Crust Displacement – Media Madness
- The Bristles – Ignorance
- Rövsvett – En Jävla Skitig Dag
- Pest Control – No Borders
- Raptus Di Follia – Hte Cps
- Warfear – Riot To Survive
- Apocalypse – Scientific Farce
- The Devils (UK) – Cuddle
- The Strapones – Pressure
- Krass Kepala – Destroy Competition
- The Restarts – Timewaster
- Napalm Death – Clouds of Cancer / Victims Of Ignorance (G-Anx)
- Arch Enemy – Spräckta Snutskallar (Skitslickers)
- Gorgoroth – Satan-Prometheus