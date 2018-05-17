Klangbecken
Über die Sendung

Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Sendungsmachende
Miguel Grazioso
Sendung

Las Venas Abiertas

·

die Streifen gehen nie aus

 

Ausgabe von 16. Mai: splits, side projects, Konzert in Bern, cover songs, Satan

Tracklist:

  1. Parasit – Ränderna Går Aldrig Ur
  2. Disorder – Massacre Of Fish
  3. Stagnation – We Are In The Where Is The Way To Walk
  4. G.A.U. – First World
  5. Earth Crust Displacement – Media Madness
  6. The Bristles – Ignorance
  7. Rövsvett – En Jävla Skitig Dag
  8. Pest Control – No Borders
  9. Raptus Di Follia – Hte Cps
  10. Warfear – Riot To Survive
  11. Apocalypse – Scientific Farce
  12. The Devils (UK) – Cuddle
  13. The Strapones – Pressure
  14. Krass Kepala – Destroy Competition
  15. The Restarts – Timewaster
  16. Napalm Death – Clouds of Cancer / Victims Of Ignorance (G-Anx)
  17. Arch Enemy – Spräckta Snutskallar (Skitslickers)
  18. Gorgoroth – Satan-Prometheus
