Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 23.05.18, Der Morgen🦉

Billy Butler – Honky Tonk

Billy Hawks – Got My Mojo Working

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio ‎– Close But No Cigar

Camille Yarbrough – Take Yo‘ Praise

Booker T Jones – Green Onions

Daybreak – Freedom

The Joe Tatton Trio – Bang Bang Boogaloo

Lexsoul Dancemachine – Beef Grinder

Rufus Thomas – Do The Funky Penguin

Fulton Street – Young People

Tank and the Bangas – Quick

Philou Louzolo – Kinshasa Anthem

Songhoy Blues – Bamako

Bombino – Oulhin

Ballaké Sissoko – Badjourou

Ali Farka Touré – La Drogue

Khruangbin – Friday Morning

Mim Suleiman – Oya Oya Oya

Ben Khan – Do It Right

DJ Call Me – Marry Me

Riddlore – Bakka Pygmies Riddim

TootArd – Laissez Passer

Orchestra Baobab – Sey

Golden Dawn Arkestra – Afropocalypse

Liquid Liquid – Optimo

Melissa Kassab – Nightjar

James Holden & The Animal Spirits – Each Moment Like The First

Exploded View – Summer Came Early

Ester Poly – La Vie En Rose

Savage Grounds – Uproar

John Maus – The Combine

Faka – Uyang’khumbula

Dj Mujava – Township Funk

TSHEGUE – Muanapoto