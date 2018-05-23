Klangbecken
I Told Everyone - Dinosaur Jr.
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 23.05.18, Der Morgen🦉

Billy Butler – Honky Tonk
Billy Hawks – Got My Mojo Working
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio ‎– Close But No Cigar
Camille Yarbrough – Take Yo‘ Praise
Booker T Jones – Green Onions
Daybreak – Freedom
The Joe Tatton Trio – Bang Bang Boogaloo
Lexsoul Dancemachine – Beef Grinder
Rufus Thomas – Do The Funky Penguin
Fulton Street – Young People
Tank and the Bangas – Quick
Philou Louzolo – Kinshasa Anthem
Songhoy Blues – Bamako
Bombino – Oulhin
Ballaké Sissoko – Badjourou
Ali Farka Touré – La Drogue
Khruangbin – Friday Morning
Mim Suleiman – Oya Oya Oya
Ben Khan – Do It Right
DJ Call Me – Marry Me
Riddlore – Bakka Pygmies Riddim
TootArd – Laissez Passer
Orchestra Baobab – Sey
Golden Dawn Arkestra – Afropocalypse
Liquid Liquid – Optimo
Melissa Kassab – Nightjar
James Holden & The Animal Spirits – Each Moment Like The First
Exploded View – Summer Came Early
Ester Poly – La Vie En Rose
Savage Grounds – Uproar
John Maus – The Combine
Faka – Uyang’khumbula
Dj Mujava – Township Funk
TSHEGUE – Muanapoto

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

