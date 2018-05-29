Abbazappa – RaBe 111 Sendung
Gespielte Lieder 29,05,2018
01 Slade – Radio Wall Of Sound(1991)
02 Slade – My Baby Left Me – That’s Alright Mama(1977)
03 Suzi Quatro – Can the Can(1973)
04 Suzi Quatro – 48 Crash(1973)
05 Mott The Hoople – The Golden Age of Rock ‚N‘ Roll(1974)
06 Mott The Hoople – Roll Away The Stone(1974)
07 Jobriath – Amazing Dope Tales(1971)
08 Jobriath – Ooh La La(1973)
09 T.Rex – Telegram Sam(1972)
10 T.Rex – Buick Mackane(1972)
11 Geordie – Hope You Like It(1973)
12 Geordie – Electric Lady(1973)
13 Suede – Beautiful Ones(1996)
14 Suede – Filmstar(1996)
15 The Damned – Ballroom Blitz(1979)
16 The Power Station feat T.Rex – Get It on (Bang A Gong 2011)