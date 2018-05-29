AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It's Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R'n'B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 12.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 26.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 10.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 24.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 7.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 21.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 4.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 18.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 2.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 16.10., 20:00 - 21:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

AbbAZappA

·

Abbazappa, Glam Rock Playlist

Abbazappa – RaBe 111 Sendung
Gespielte Lieder 29,05,2018

01 Slade – Radio Wall Of Sound(1991)
02 Slade – My Baby Left Me – That’s Alright Mama(1977)
03 Suzi Quatro – Can the Can(1973)
04 Suzi Quatro – 48 Crash(1973)
05 Mott The Hoople – The Golden Age of Rock ‚N‘ Roll(1974)
06 Mott The Hoople – Roll Away The Stone(1974)
07 Jobriath – Amazing Dope Tales(1971)
08 Jobriath – Ooh La La(1973)
09 T.Rex – Telegram Sam(1972)
10 T.Rex – Buick Mackane(1972)
11 Geordie – Hope You Like It(1973)
12 Geordie – Electric Lady(1973)
13 Suede – Beautiful Ones(1996)
14 Suede – Filmstar(1996)
15 The Damned – Ballroom Blitz(1979)
16 The Power Station feat T.Rex – Get It on (Bang A Gong 2011)

·

Abbazappa, Gespielte Lieder

Abbazappa Gespielte Lieder 110 Sendung 17,April 2018 frischer Sound & knackige Lieder 01 Donots - Eine letzte letzte Runde(2018) 02 Joachim Witt - Herr der Berge(2018) 03 Awolnation - Here Come The Runts(2018) 04 Awolnation - Handyman(2018) 05 Mama Jefferson - Media(2018) 06 Anna Von ... >