Abbazappa – RaBe 111 Sendung

Gespielte Lieder 29,05,2018

01 Slade – Radio Wall Of Sound(1991)

02 Slade – My Baby Left Me – That’s Alright Mama(1977)

03 Suzi Quatro – Can the Can(1973)

04 Suzi Quatro – 48 Crash(1973)

05 Mott The Hoople – The Golden Age of Rock ‚N‘ Roll(1974)

06 Mott The Hoople – Roll Away The Stone(1974)

07 Jobriath – Amazing Dope Tales(1971)

08 Jobriath – Ooh La La(1973)

09 T.Rex – Telegram Sam(1972)

10 T.Rex – Buick Mackane(1972)

11 Geordie – Hope You Like It(1973)

12 Geordie – Electric Lady(1973)

13 Suede – Beautiful Ones(1996)

14 Suede – Filmstar(1996)

15 The Damned – Ballroom Blitz(1979)

16 The Power Station feat T.Rex – Get It on (Bang A Gong 2011)