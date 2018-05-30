Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 30.05.18, Der Morgen
Blue Jeans – Moon Mist
Mike Vickers – On The Brink
Julius Brockington – Forty Nine Reasons
Dr. John – Right Place Wrong Time
Gil Scott-Heron – I’m New Here
Natural Child – Out of Sight
The Free Pop Electronic Concept – Chewing Gum Delirium
Nu Shooz – I Can’t Wait
Goat – Let It Burn
Courtney Barnett – City Looks Pretty
Alois – Flowers
Vagabon – Fear & Force
Flat Worms – Motorbike
Pisse – Scheiss DDR
A Pony Named Olga – Move Your Arse!
The Sex Organs – Orgasms
The Builders and the Butchers – Black Dresses
Hobo Jazz – One Glance (At The Jolly Roger)
F.R. David – La Vie C’est Comme Ci, Comme ça
The Meters – Hand Clappnig Song
Golden Dawn Arkestra – Osaka
Gangbé Brass Band – Djohodo
Mangue Konde & Super Mande – Touba
Les Sympathics de Porto Novo – A Min We Vo Nou We
Ebo Taylor & The Pelicans – Come Along
Tesfa Mariam Kidane – Heiwote
Admas – Anchi Bale Game
Atmosfear – Xtra Special
Funkapolitan – As The Time Goes By
Chas Jankel – 3,000,000 Synths
Expansives – Life With You ….
Barbara & Ernie – For You
Galt MacDermot – Hair
Kurtis Blow – The Breaks
Nairobi – Funky Soul Makossa (feat. The Awesome Foursome and Manu Dibango)
Francis Bebey – Sanza Tristesse
Oneness Of Juju – Space Jungle Luv