Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 30.05.18, Der Morgen

Blue Jeans – Moon Mist

Mike Vickers – On The Brink

Julius Brockington – Forty Nine Reasons

Dr. John – Right Place Wrong Time

Gil Scott-Heron – I’m New Here

Natural Child – Out of Sight

The Free Pop Electronic Concept – Chewing Gum Delirium

Nu Shooz – I Can’t Wait

Goat – Let It Burn

Courtney Barnett – City Looks Pretty

Alois – Flowers

Vagabon – Fear & Force

Flat Worms – Motorbike

Pisse – Scheiss DDR

A Pony Named Olga – Move Your Arse!

The Sex Organs – Orgasms

The Builders and the Butchers – Black Dresses

Hobo Jazz – One Glance (At The Jolly Roger)

F.R. David – La Vie C’est Comme Ci, Comme ça

The Meters – Hand Clappnig Song

Golden Dawn Arkestra – Osaka

Gangbé Brass Band – Djohodo

Mangue Konde & Super Mande – Touba

Les Sympathics de Porto Novo – A Min We Vo Nou We

Ebo Taylor & The Pelicans – Come Along

Tesfa Mariam Kidane – Heiwote

Admas – Anchi Bale Game

Atmosfear – Xtra Special

Funkapolitan – As The Time Goes By

Chas Jankel – 3,000,000 Synths

Expansives – Life With You ….

Barbara & Ernie – For You

Galt MacDermot – Hair

Kurtis Blow – The Breaks

Nairobi – Funky Soul Makossa (feat. The Awesome Foursome and Manu Dibango)

Francis Bebey – Sanza Tristesse

Oneness Of Juju – Space Jungle Luv