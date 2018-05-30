Klangbecken
Baby OK - Nicole Garcia
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 6.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 13.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 20.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 27.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 4.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 11.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 18.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 25.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 1.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 8.8., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 30.05.18, Der Morgen

Blue Jeans – Moon Mist
Mike Vickers – On The Brink
Julius Brockington – Forty Nine Reasons
Dr. John – Right Place Wrong Time
Gil Scott-Heron – I’m New Here
Natural Child – Out of Sight
The Free Pop Electronic Concept – Chewing Gum Delirium
Nu Shooz – I Can’t Wait
Goat – Let It Burn
Courtney Barnett – City Looks Pretty
Alois – Flowers
Vagabon – Fear & Force
Flat Worms – Motorbike
Pisse – Scheiss DDR
A Pony Named Olga – Move Your Arse!
The Sex Organs – Orgasms
The Builders and the Butchers – Black Dresses
Hobo Jazz – One Glance (At The Jolly Roger)
F.R. David – La Vie C’est Comme Ci, Comme ça
The Meters – Hand Clappnig Song
Golden Dawn Arkestra – Osaka
Gangbé Brass Band – Djohodo
Mangue Konde & Super Mande – Touba
Les Sympathics de Porto Novo – A Min We Vo Nou We
Ebo Taylor & The Pelicans – Come Along
Tesfa Mariam Kidane – Heiwote
Admas – Anchi Bale Game
Atmosfear – Xtra Special
Funkapolitan – As The Time Goes By
Chas Jankel – 3,000,000 Synths
Expansives – Life With You ….
Barbara & Ernie – For You
Galt MacDermot – Hair
Kurtis Blow – The Breaks
Nairobi – Funky Soul Makossa (feat. The Awesome Foursome and Manu Dibango)
Francis Bebey – Sanza Tristesse
Oneness Of Juju – Space Jungle Luv

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 23.05.18, Der Morgen🦉 Billy Butler - Honky Tonk Billy Hawks - Got My Mojo Working Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio ‎– Close But No ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 16.05.18, Der Morgen Ignatz - The Dreams Fai Baba - Cigarette Allah-Las - Ferus Gallery Big Thief - Masterpiece Girlie - Im Automaten Die ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 09.05.18, Der Morgen America - Horse With No Name Melissa Kassab - Nightjar Little Joy - Next Time Around Ignatz - Look At Your Hand Mount ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 02.05.18, Der Morgen Nina Simone - Ain't Got No, I Got Life Yves Simon - Au Pays Des Merveilles De Juliet (Psychemagik Edit) JJ Cale - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 25.04.18, Der Morgen Elsworth James - Calypso Music Imarhan - Azzaman Amadou et Mariam - Je Pense A Toi Yoruba Singers - Black Pepper Eri ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 18.04.18, Der Morgen Tomorrow's People - Open Soul N'Guewel International de Dakar - Xadim Les Ya Toupas du Zaire - Je Ne Bois Pas ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 11.04.18 FBCfabric & Reindeer - Soulsuck Hiob - Zement Grup Ses - Mega Hafiza (feat. Elektro Hafız) Simiah - Love Fusion Tricky - Hell ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show in Town

Playlist vom 04.04.18, Der Morgen Arcade Fire - Empty Room Kevin Morby - I Have Been To The Mountain Khruangbin - Evan Finds The Third Room Mac DeMarco - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 21.03.18, Der Morgen Alex Puddu - La Carne E Il Peccato Potter & Tillman - (Sing) A Simple Song Of Praise Calibro 35 - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 14.03.18, Der Morgen Ted Auletta - Taboo Esquivel - Boulevard Of Broken Dreams Les Baxter - Hot Wind Señor Coconut - Showroom ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town!!!

Playlist vom 07.03.18 Tomorrow's People - Open Soul The Island MusicmaKers - Calypso Medley Abdou El Omari - Afrah El Mahgreb Kognitif - Common Ground ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 28.02.18, Der Morgen Ibliss - High Life Pharoah Sanders - Equinox Don Cherry - Moving Pictures For The Ear Super-Iglesias - Supersonic ... >