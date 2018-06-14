Las Venas Abiertas

Ausgabe Nummer 150 vom 13. Juni mit japanische HC Punk, Crust Punk, Crasher Crust, Thrashcore und Fastcore Bands.
Tracklist:
- Kriegshög – 警告
- Acrostix – Rise From The Ashes
- Paintbox – ケモノ
- C.F.D.L. – Right To Kill (No!!)
- S.D.S. – Hell Storm
- Crocodile Skink – Remember
- Life – Right Direction
- Gloom – Absurd System
- 穴奴隷 (Anadorei) – I Tell You My Answer
- Mind Of Asian – 紅い華
- Gallhammer – Killed By The Queen
- Isterismo – Mentire
- Exithippies – Vege And Peace (Bull Shitter Dub)
- Chaos C.H. – Shit Society Good For Rubish Box
- The Addiction – Spiky Kids Are Innocent
- Kuro – Selfish Cow
- The Execute – Answer
- Systematic Death – So What
- Romantic Gorilla – Anxious
- Conga Fury – Anguish Of Heart
- Real Reggae – Injustice
- Warhead – この想いを何処へ…
- Nightmare – Nothing
- Forward – Devil’s Cradle
Wann ich war auf dem suche für eine Video für dieses Post, habe ich diese Perle gefunden. Eine sendung von 1988 auf Radio Lora von Zürich mit japanische Hardcore Punk Bands oder Japcore, wie wir in die 80’s Jahre gesagt haben.