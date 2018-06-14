der Morgen
Über die Sendung

Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Sendungsmachende
Miguel Grazioso
Ausgabe Nummer 150 vom 13. Juni mit japanische HC Punk, Crust Punk, Crasher Crust, Thrashcore und Fastcore Bands.

Tracklist:

  1. Kriegshög – 警告
  2. Acrostix – Rise From The Ashes
  3. Paintbox – ケモノ
  4. C.F.D.L. – Right To Kill (No!!)
  5. S.D.S. – Hell Storm
  6. Crocodile Skink – Remember
  7. Life – Right Direction
  8. Gloom – Absurd System
  9. 穴奴隷 (Anadorei) – I Tell You My Answer
  10. Mind Of Asian – 紅い華
  11. Gallhammer – Killed By The Queen
  12. Isterismo – Mentire
  13. Exithippies – Vege And Peace (Bull Shitter Dub)
  14. Chaos C.H. – Shit Society Good For Rubish Box
  15. The Addiction – Spiky Kids Are Innocent
  16. Kuro – Selfish Cow
  17. The Execute – Answer
  18. Systematic Death – So What
  19. Romantic Gorilla – Anxious
  20. Conga Fury – Anguish Of Heart
  21. Real Reggae – Injustice
  22. Warhead – この想いを何処へ…
  23. Nightmare – Nothing
  24. Forward – Devil’s Cradle

 

Wann ich war auf dem suche für eine Video für dieses Post, habe ich diese Perle gefunden. Eine sendung von 1988 auf Radio Lora von Zürich mit japanische Hardcore Punk Bands oder Japcore, wie wir in die 80’s Jahre gesagt haben.

·

