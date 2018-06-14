Radieschen

Eine Sendung mit der Indie-Folk-Truppe The Cavers aus Bern.
- Hanreti – Bow The Rain
- Long Tall Jefferson – I Flew Into Town
- The Cavers – I Don’t
- The Cavers – Midweek
- The Cavers – Polar (live)
- The Cavers – All I Need (live)
- Pedro Lehmann – Redemption
- Mister Milano – Il Zecchino
- Lolasister – Infinite Jest
- Moo Malika – Firelight
- AEIOU – You Won’t
- Pyrit – Another Story
- Monumental Men – Enemy
- The Pixel – Lost
- Adieu Gary Cooper – Solitaire Volontaire
- Zeal & Ardor – Row Row