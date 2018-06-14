Klangbecken
I Will Be Wrong - Monophona
Radieschen
Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Links
Sendungsmachende
Marius le Russe
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Bäschtu vom RaBe
Nächste Sendungen
  • Do, 12.7., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 26.7., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 9.8., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 23.8., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 6.9., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 20.9., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 4.10., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 18.10., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 1.11., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 15.11., 20:00 - 22:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Radieschen

·

Playlist vom 14.06.2018

Eine Sendung mit der Indie-Folk-Truppe The Cavers aus Bern.

  1. Hanreti – Bow The Rain
  2. Long Tall Jefferson – I Flew Into Town
  3. The Cavers – I Don’t
  4. The Cavers – Midweek
  5. The Cavers – Polar (live)
  6. The Cavers – All I Need (live)
  7. Pedro Lehmann – Redemption
  8. Mister Milano – Il Zecchino
  9. Lolasister – Infinite Jest
  10. Moo Malika – Firelight
  11. AEIOU – You Won’t
  12. Pyrit – Another Story
  13. Monumental Men – Enemy
  14. The Pixel – Lost
  15. Adieu Gary Cooper – Solitaire Volontaire
  16. Zeal & Ardor – Row Row
·

Playlist vom 31.05.2018

Auf einer virtuellen Festival-Velotour durch die Schweiz, um zu schauen, wie die Schweizer Musik vertreten ist.

  1. 11ä - 1000 Gründ
  2. Landro - Easy Easy
  3. Moder & Sauerland - Maschine
  4. Alois - Credo (Bad Bonn Kilbi, Düdingen)
  5. Ester Poly - Be ... >

·

Playlist 03.05.2018

Eine Sendung mit der jungen Berner Rapperin Best-Elle ...

  1. The Crumpets - Talk
  2. Best-Elle - Mönsch
  3. Best-Elle - Tagebuech
  4. Best-Elle - Arbeitstitel: Ändlech luti Musig, Bass & ... >

·

Playlist vom 22.03.2018

  1. Moder und Sauerland - Zwifu
  2. Jeans for Jesus - Wosch no chli blibe?
  3. Dachs - DüDaDo
  4. Dachs - Lebensroboter
  5. Dachs - Selecta Automat
  6. Dachs - Morgarte
  7. Dachs - Pflumebaum (live im Radieschen)
  8. Dachs - ... >