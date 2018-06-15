Über die Sendung
Disco-Musik von den 70’s bis zu den 80’s. Italodisco, Synthpop, New Wave, Disco / Funk
- Mo, 25.6., 20:00 - 21:00
- Mo, 9.7., 20:00 - 21:00
- Mo, 23.7., 20:00 - 21:00
- Mo, 6.8., 20:00 - 21:00
- Mo, 20.8., 20:00 - 21:00
- Mo, 3.9., 20:00 - 21:00
- Mo, 17.9., 20:00 - 21:00
- Mo, 1.10., 20:00 - 21:00
- Mo, 15.10., 20:00 - 21:00
- Mo, 29.10., 20:00 - 21:00
Lost in Disco
Playliste Lost in Disco 11.6.18
- The Flirts - You and me
- The Whispers - It‘s a Love Thang
- Indochine - College Boy
- Bobby Orlando - I cry for you
- Scotch - Man to man
- Tommy Bow - Dance Tonight
- Madigan - Ice cold Love
- Indochine - ... >
Die Sendung Lost In Disco läuft jeden zweiten Montag von 20 - 21 Uhr auf RaBe.