Disco-Musik von den 70’s bis zu den 80’s. Italodisco, Synthpop, New Wave, Disco / Funk

Markus
  • Mo, 25.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mo, 9.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mo, 23.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mo, 6.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mo, 20.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mo, 3.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mo, 17.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mo, 1.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mo, 15.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mo, 29.10., 20:00 - 21:00
Playliste Lost in Disco 11.6.18

 

  1. The Flirts - You and me
  2. The Whispers - It‘s a Love Thang 
  3. Indochine - College Boy
  4. Bobby Orlando - I cry for you
  5. Scotch - Man to man
  6. Tommy Bow - Dance Tonight
  7. Madigan - Ice cold Love
  8. Indochine - ... >