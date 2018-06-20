Swamp Digger

der Morgen
Als Swampdigger gehe ich alle zwei Wochen auf die Suche nach den rottenden Wurzeln der Musik, wühle tief im Schlamm und grabe nach Perlen im Sumpf. Finden will ich ausgegrenzte Musik, die im Mainstream untergegangen ist. Von unpatriotischem Folk, konfessionslosem Gospel und schwarzem Whitetrash Country über blutroten Bluegrass bis hin zu Regenbogen Rock n‘ Roll – sprich die Volksmusik der letzten 100 Jahre. Aber wo fängt Folk an, und wo hört Volk auf? Braucht traditionelle Musik auch traditionelle Werte? Und wer bestimmt den Preis für Musik? Mit diesen Fragen werde ich mich beim Präsentieren neuer Interpretationen traditioneller Musik alle zwei Wochen beschäftigen. Möglichst bald soll die Sendung dazu mit Gästen für Livesessions, Interviews und Diskussionen bereichert werden. Volksmusik ist einfache Musik von freien Künstlern, für alle zugänglich. Musik von der Strasse, aus der Garage, aus dem Sumpf.

! 50th ! one-man-band of the Week

Die komplette Liste der ersten 50 OMB-OTW

  1. Mr Marcaille
  2. Trixie Trainwreck – No Man Band
  3. Morgan O’Kane
  4. Vurro
  5. Joe Buck Yourself
  6. The Dad Horse Experience
  7. William Elliot Whitmore
  8. 5’Nizza
  9. Reverend Dead Eye
  10. Scott H. Biram
  11. Bang Bang Band Girl
  12. Hasil Adkins
  13. Low Ranger
  14. The Blues Against Youth
  15. Dead Cat Stimpy
  16. Hollowbelly
  17. Dylan Walshe
  18. John Schooley
  19. King Automatic
  20. Mikey Classic
  21. Christy Moore
  22. Bog Log III
  23. Becky Lee & the Drunk Foot
  24. Delaney Davidson
  25. Reverend Beat Man
  26. Bloodshot Bill
  27. Belly Hole Freak
  28. The Homeless Gospel Choir
  29. Hipbone Slim
  30. Seasick Steve
  31. Dead Elvis & his One Man Grave
  32. Molly Gene – One Whoaman Band
  33. Leadfoot Tea
  34. Lonesome Lester T. Raww
  35. Gipsy Rufina
  36. Mike Snowden
  37. Chicken Diamond
  38. John Moreland
  39. Ronaldo Bruno
  40. Hombre Lobo
  41. Billy Joe
  42. Yok Quetschenpaua
  43. Tongue Tied Twin
  44. Eric Royer
  45. Juzzie Smith
  46. Cello Inferno
  47. Leonhardt
  48. Joseph Huber
  49. Brushy One String
  50. Scott McDougall