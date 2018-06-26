115 Sendung 26,06,2018
Glam Rock Revival
Gespielte Lieder
01 Girlschool – 20th Century Boy(1983)
02 Roxy Music – Virginia Plain(1972)
03 Bryan Ferry – Re-Make Re-Model(1976)
04 Brian Eno – Blank Frank(1974)
05 Alice Cooper – Luney Tune(1972)
06 Grade – Ziggy Stardust(1997)
07 David Bowie – Suffragette City(1972)
08 HMLTD – To the Door(2017)
09 Louis XIV – Finding Out True Love Is Blind(2005)
10 Pop Levi – Wannamama(2008)
11 Schwefel – Metropolis(1987)
12 The Soho Dolls – Stripper(2007)
13 Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine-Glam Rock Cops(1994)
14 New York Dolls – Looking for a Kiss(1973)
15 Alice Cooper – Grand Finale(1972)