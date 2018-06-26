AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It's Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R'n'B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 10.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 24.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 7.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 21.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 4.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 18.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 2.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 16.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 30.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 13.11., 20:00 - 21:00
Abbazappa, Glam Rock Revival

115 Sendung 26,06,2018
Glam Rock Revival
Gespielte Lieder

01 Girlschool – 20th Century Boy(1983)
02 Roxy Music – Virginia Plain(1972)
03 Bryan Ferry – Re-Make Re-Model(1976)
04 Brian Eno – Blank Frank(1974)
05 Alice Cooper – Luney Tune(1972)
06 Grade – Ziggy Stardust(1997)
07 David Bowie – Suffragette City(1972)
08 HMLTD – To the Door(2017)
09 Louis XIV – Finding Out True Love Is Blind(2005)
10 Pop Levi – Wannamama(2008)
11 Schwefel – Metropolis(1987)
12 The Soho Dolls – Stripper(2007)
13 Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine-Glam Rock Cops(1994)
14 New York Dolls – Looking for a Kiss(1973)
15 Alice Cooper – Grand Finale(1972)