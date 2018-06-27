Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
  • Mi, 4.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 11.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 18.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 25.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 8.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 15.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 22.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 29.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 5.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 12.9., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 27.06.18, Der Morgen

Walter Gavitt Ferguson – Canchis Canchis
Mighty Panther – The Big Bamboo
BCUC – Asazani
Mr. Voodoo – Hemlock
Junclassic & Wun Two – Better Than Fiction 7″ Sampler EP
MHz – World Premier
Yussef Kamaal – Calligraphy
The Cenobites (Kool Keith & Godfather Don) – Lex Lugor
Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson – We Almost Lost Detroit
Big Thief – Masterpiece
Wished Bone – High And Lonesome
The Districts – Funeral Beds
Blue Crime – Blue Nocturnal
Parquet Courts – One Man, No City
The Honshu Wolves – Superwoman
Everything And Everybody – Everything And Every Body
Juniore – Panique
Perel – Alles
a=fm – X X X X (feat. S S S S)
All XS – Monotony
Hot Chip – Easy To Get
Man Duo ‎- Vanessa
Dubokaj – Gaifr Achzg
Taggy Matcher – Hypnotize
Lord Echo – Thinking Of You
Marlui Miranda – Tchori Tchori (feat. Uakti) (Joutro Mundo Mix)
George Duke – Brazilian Love Affair
Sister Sledge – Lost In Music (Dimitri From Paris Remix)
Shokazulu – Part 4
Thelma Houston – I’m Here Again (Edit by Mr. K / Danny Krivit)
Gaston – Everywhere A Funk, Funk
Dego & The 2000 Black Family – Don’t Stop (Let It Go)
Universal Robot Band – Disco Boogie Woman

