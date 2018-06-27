Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 27.06.18, Der Morgen

Walter Gavitt Ferguson – Canchis Canchis

Mighty Panther – The Big Bamboo

BCUC – Asazani

Mr. Voodoo – Hemlock

Junclassic & Wun Two – Better Than Fiction 7″ Sampler EP

MHz – World Premier

Yussef Kamaal – Calligraphy

The Cenobites (Kool Keith & Godfather Don) – Lex Lugor

Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson – We Almost Lost Detroit

Big Thief – Masterpiece

Wished Bone – High And Lonesome

The Districts – Funeral Beds

Blue Crime – Blue Nocturnal

Parquet Courts – One Man, No City

The Honshu Wolves – Superwoman

Everything And Everybody – Everything And Every Body

Juniore – Panique

Perel – Alles

a=fm – X X X X (feat. S S S S)

All XS – Monotony

Hot Chip – Easy To Get

Man Duo ‎- Vanessa

Dubokaj – Gaifr Achzg

Taggy Matcher – Hypnotize

Lord Echo – Thinking Of You

Marlui Miranda – Tchori Tchori (feat. Uakti) (Joutro Mundo Mix)

George Duke – Brazilian Love Affair

Sister Sledge – Lost In Music (Dimitri From Paris Remix)

Shokazulu – Part 4

Thelma Houston – I’m Here Again (Edit by Mr. K / Danny Krivit)

Gaston – Everywhere A Funk, Funk

Dego & The 2000 Black Family – Don’t Stop (Let It Go)

Universal Robot Band – Disco Boogie Woman