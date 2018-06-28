Las Venas Abiertas

Ausgabe von 27. Juni mit One-Man Bands in der Musikrichtung von Crust Punk, Raw Punk, Noise Punk, D-Beat und Black Metal.
Tracklist:
- Killing Technology – Misanthrope Command
- Discum – The Price Of The War
- Total Silence – Raining (Missiles Again)
- Contrast – Life
- Warcorpse – Civilized Bloodbath
- Displode – Hard Side Of The Life
- Electric Funeral – Winter In The North
- Besthöven – Silencio Macabro
- Merciless Game – Untitled
- Na-Die – Paz Armada
- Disbrigade – Puñalada
- Беда – You Can’t Change
- Tribünal – Downward Spiral
- Gutterskull – Disaster Never Ends
- Disaxis – I Don’t Fucking Care
- Disthory – Bombas De Odio
- Panopticon – Sheep in Wolves Clothing
- Toxic Holocaust – Send Them To Hell