Über die Sendung

Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Miguel Grazioso
Ausgabe von 27. Juni mit One-Man Bands in der Musikrichtung von Crust Punk, Raw Punk, Noise Punk, D-Beat und Black Metal.

Tracklist:

  1. Killing Technology – Misanthrope Command
  2. Discum – The Price Of The War
  3. Total Silence – Raining (Missiles Again)
  4. Contrast – Life
  5. Warcorpse – Civilized Bloodbath
  6. Displode – Hard Side Of The Life
  7. Electric Funeral – Winter In The North
  8. Besthöven – Silencio Macabro
  9. Merciless Game – Untitled
  10. Na-Die – Paz Armada
  11. Disbrigade – Puñalada
  12. Беда – You Can’t Change
  13. Tribünal – Downward Spiral
  14. Gutterskull – Disaster Never Ends
  15. Disaxis – I Don’t Fucking Care
  16. Disthory – Bombas De Odio
  17. Panopticon – Sheep in Wolves Clothing
  18. Toxic Holocaust – Send Them To Hell
