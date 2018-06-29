Playlist vom 29.06.18, Radio Sur Le Pont
Joyce Williams – The First Thing I Do In The Morning
Count Dee’s Silver Disco Explosion – Let’s Groove
Talking Heads – Once in a Lifetime (Krystal Klear Edit)
Mabrak – The Reverend Talking
Gavinco – Silver
Trüby Trio – Prima Vera
Alan Hawkshaw – The Speed Of Sound [Hidden Track]
John Cameron – Swamp Fever
Superfunk Special – Lord Funk
The Tropicals – African Fever
Boogarins – Onda Negra
Sonido Changorama – La Suave Cumbia
Los Destellos – Onsta La Yerbita
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley – The Message [B-Art]
Fauxe – Ondeh Ondeh
DJ Khalab & Baba Sissoko – Kumu
Africaine 808 – Everybody Wants To (feat. Blind D.D.)
The Afro Soul-Tet – Oom Gowa
Da Nu Flava – Blow This Spot (Da Jam)
Grand Puba – 360 (What Goes Around)
Lorn – 555-5555 [Must See]
DOT – Buy. Eat. Shit. Fuck
Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention – America Drinks & Goes Home [Fiiraabebier]
Yves Simon – Au Pays Des Merveilles De Juliet (Psychemagik Edit)
Ebo Taylor – Aborekyair Aba