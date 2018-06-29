Über die Sendung

Mainstream für die alternative Radiohörerschaft haben sich die drei Musikenthusiasten Ruedi, Beni und Urs auf die Fahne geschrieben und Ziel ist nichts geringeres, als mit ihrer Sendung den perfekten Einstieg ins Wochenende zu gewähren. Musik aus den verschiedensten Genres und Epochen, von Evergreen bis Newcomer Track, alles ist dabei, Hauptsache seelenvoll.

Gegliedert wird das Ganze durch vier Rubriken, welche von interessanten Anekdoten zu Bands (Hidden Track) über Neuheiten der Popkultur (Bart) sowie herausragenden Musikvideos (Must-See) bis hin zu Perlen der Feierabend-Unterhaltung (Fyrabebier) führen. Der Rote Faden bilden dabei die Räuberpistolen der drei Moderatoren, die durch ihre sonstigen Verstrickungen als Veranstalter, Barkeeper und DJ’s, einiges aus dem städtischen Untergrund zu berichten wissen.

„Radio Sur le Pont“ steht für Hörgenuss und Savoir Vivre, tune in!

Playlist vom 29.06.18, Radio Sur Le Pont

Joyce Williams – The First Thing I Do In The Morning
Count Dee’s Silver Disco Explosion – Let’s Groove
Talking Heads – Once in a Lifetime (Krystal Klear Edit)
Mabrak – The Reverend Talking
Gavinco – Silver
Trüby Trio – Prima Vera
Alan Hawkshaw – The Speed Of Sound [Hidden Track]
John Cameron – Swamp Fever
Superfunk Special – Lord Funk
The Tropicals – African Fever
Boogarins – Onda Negra
Sonido Changorama – La Suave Cumbia
Los Destellos – Onsta La Yerbita
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley – The Message [B-Art]
Fauxe – Ondeh Ondeh
DJ Khalab & Baba Sissoko – Kumu
Africaine 808 – Everybody Wants To (feat. Blind D.D.)
The Afro Soul-Tet – Oom Gowa
Da Nu Flava – Blow This Spot (Da Jam)
Grand Puba – 360 (What Goes Around)
Lorn – 555-5555 [Must See]
DOT – Buy. Eat. Shit. Fuck
Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention – America Drinks & Goes Home [Fiiraabebier]
Yves Simon – Au Pays Des Merveilles De Juliet (Psychemagik Edit)
Ebo Taylor – Aborekyair Aba

Dein Perfekter Einstieg Ins Wochenende

