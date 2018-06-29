Playlist vom 29.06.18, Radio Sur Le Pont

Joyce Williams – The First Thing I Do In The Morning

Count Dee’s Silver Disco Explosion – Let’s Groove

Talking Heads – Once in a Lifetime (Krystal Klear Edit)

Mabrak – The Reverend Talking

Gavinco – Silver

Trüby Trio – Prima Vera

Alan Hawkshaw – The Speed Of Sound [Hidden Track]

John Cameron – Swamp Fever

Superfunk Special – Lord Funk

The Tropicals – African Fever

Boogarins – Onda Negra

Sonido Changorama – La Suave Cumbia

Los Destellos – Onsta La Yerbita

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley – The Message [B-Art]

Fauxe – Ondeh Ondeh

DJ Khalab & Baba Sissoko – Kumu

Africaine 808 – Everybody Wants To (feat. Blind D.D.)

The Afro Soul-Tet – Oom Gowa

Da Nu Flava – Blow This Spot (Da Jam)

Grand Puba – 360 (What Goes Around)

Lorn – 555-5555 [Must See]

DOT – Buy. Eat. Shit. Fuck

Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention – America Drinks & Goes Home [Fiiraabebier]

Yves Simon – Au Pays Des Merveilles De Juliet (Psychemagik Edit)

Ebo Taylor – Aborekyair Aba