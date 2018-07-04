Klangbecken
Rabbit Down The Hole - Billy Talent
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 04.07.18, Der Morgen🦉

Glen Porter – Ask Her Nicely and She’ll Show You The Scars
Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids – We Be All Africans
Errol De La Fuente – Happiness
Joe Moks – Boys And Girls
Ebony Bones – No Black In The Union Jack
Neue Grafik – We Are Good (feat. Wayne Snow)
Tirzah – Gladly
B77 – Woods
Sharpshooters – Pork Pie Stride
Wes Montgomery – Road Song
Alan Moorhouse – Expo In Tokyo
The Bamboos – Voodoo Doll
Cymande – The Message
Idris Muhammad – See Saw
Selda Bağcan – Yaz Gazeteci Yaz
Stanislas Tohon – Dja Dja Dja
Art Of Tones – Where The One Is
Thundercat – Oh Sheit, It’s X!
Tommy Genesis – Lucky
Blundetto – Warm My Soul (DJ Snatch Edit)
Stefflon Don – Real Ting
Guts – Everybody Know
Nickodemus – Caballito De Mar (feat. La Yegros)
Oddisee – You Know Who You Are (feat. Olivier Daysoul) (Acoustic Version)
Alligatoah – Willst Du (Unplugged Version)
Amerigo Gazaway – Still Ego Trippin‘
Tricky – The Only Way
Bleubird – Time 4 Real (feat. Ceschi)
IAM – Dangereux (feat. Bruizza Et Rahzel)
Oxmo Puccino – Toucher l’horizon
Herbie Hancock – Rockit
William Onyeabor – Fantastic Man
Jonathan Settel – Gotta Find A Woman
Crashers – Flight To Jamaica
Southside Of Bombay – Whats The Time Mr Wolf
Cynthia Bhikharie – Jhoom Le
The Coppers – Acapulco, Dos De La Tarde
Half Moon Run – Warmest Regards
The Staple Singers – I Like The Things About Me

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

