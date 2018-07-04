Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 04.07.18, Der Morgen🦉

Glen Porter – Ask Her Nicely and She’ll Show You The Scars

Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids – We Be All Africans

Errol De La Fuente – Happiness

Joe Moks – Boys And Girls

Ebony Bones – No Black In The Union Jack

Neue Grafik – We Are Good (feat. Wayne Snow)

Tirzah – Gladly

B77 – Woods

Sharpshooters – Pork Pie Stride

Wes Montgomery – Road Song

Alan Moorhouse – Expo In Tokyo

The Bamboos – Voodoo Doll

Cymande – The Message

Idris Muhammad – See Saw

Selda Bağcan – Yaz Gazeteci Yaz

Stanislas Tohon – Dja Dja Dja

Art Of Tones – Where The One Is

Thundercat – Oh Sheit, It’s X!

Tommy Genesis – Lucky

Blundetto – Warm My Soul (DJ Snatch Edit)

Stefflon Don – Real Ting

Guts – Everybody Know

Nickodemus – Caballito De Mar (feat. La Yegros)

Oddisee – You Know Who You Are (feat. Olivier Daysoul) (Acoustic Version)

Alligatoah – Willst Du (Unplugged Version)

Amerigo Gazaway – Still Ego Trippin‘

Tricky – The Only Way

Bleubird – Time 4 Real (feat. Ceschi)

IAM – Dangereux (feat. Bruizza Et Rahzel)

Oxmo Puccino – Toucher l’horizon

Herbie Hancock – Rockit

William Onyeabor – Fantastic Man

Jonathan Settel – Gotta Find A Woman

Crashers – Flight To Jamaica

Southside Of Bombay – Whats The Time Mr Wolf

Cynthia Bhikharie – Jhoom Le

The Coppers – Acapulco, Dos De La Tarde

Half Moon Run – Warmest Regards

The Staple Singers – I Like The Things About Me