116 Sendung 10.07.2018 Sounds of Music

Gespielte Lieder

01 Falco – The Sound Of Music(1996)

02 David Bowie – Sound And Vision(1977)

03 Alice Cooper – The Sound of A(2017)

04 Sparks – Do-Re-Mi(1972)

05 The Clash – The Sound Of Sinners(1996)

06 Fishbone – Ghetto Soundwave(1988)

07 Norah Jones – I Don’t Wanna Hear Another Sound(2012)

08 Janis Joplin – Light Is Faster Than Sound(1967)

09 Lord Sutch & Heavy Friends – Wailing Sounds(1970)

10 Muddy Waters – Funny Sounds(1996)

11 The Sound Defects – Take Out(2008)

12 Ramones – You Sound Like You’re Sick(1981)

13 Bobaflex – Sound of Silence(1996)

14 Antillectual – Soundtrack(2013)

15 Afro Celt Sound System – Whirly Reel2(1996)