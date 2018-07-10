116 Sendung 10.07.2018 Sounds of Music
Gespielte Lieder
01 Falco – The Sound Of Music(1996)
02 David Bowie – Sound And Vision(1977)
03 Alice Cooper – The Sound of A(2017)
04 Sparks – Do-Re-Mi(1972)
05 The Clash – The Sound Of Sinners(1996)
06 Fishbone – Ghetto Soundwave(1988)
07 Norah Jones – I Don’t Wanna Hear Another Sound(2012)
08 Janis Joplin – Light Is Faster Than Sound(1967)
09 Lord Sutch & Heavy Friends – Wailing Sounds(1970)
10 Muddy Waters – Funny Sounds(1996)
11 The Sound Defects – Take Out(2008)
12 Ramones – You Sound Like You’re Sick(1981)
13 Bobaflex – Sound of Silence(1996)
14 Antillectual – Soundtrack(2013)
15 Afro Celt Sound System – Whirly Reel2(1996)