Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 18.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 25.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 8.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 15.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 22.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 29.8., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 5.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 12.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 19.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 26.9., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 11.07.18, Der Morgen

George Benson & Al Jarreau – Mornin
Richard „Groove“ Holmes – Misty
Hulk Hodn – Yucca
Suff Daddy – Über Liebe (Extended Instrumental)
YoungstaCpt & Maloon TheBoom – Arabian Gang$ter
Nujabes – Aruarian Dance
Funkadelic – Cosmic Slop (Moodymann Mix)
Todd Terje – Inspector Norse (The Gene Dudley Group Version)
The Island Musicmakers – Calypso Medley
Daddy Dewdrop – The Real Thing
Rare Earth – Get Ready
Baby Huey – Hard Times
Lee Moses – California Dreaming
Little Simz – Good For What
Stormzy – Shut Up
A$AP Rocky – Praise The Lord (Da Shine) (feat. Skepta)
Ocean Wisdom – Ting Dun (feat. Method Man)
Solange – Cranes In The Sky
Karl Hector & the Malcouns – Shanagold
Les Sympathics de Porto-Novo – A Min We Vo Nou We
Cuttlefish & Asparagus – Rough Times
Daniele Patucchi – Maybe My Luck Has Changed
Felix – Tiger Stripes
Dollkraut – Bruce Wayne
Beak> – Sex Music
Riz Ortolani – Teresa L’ Illusa
Cotonete – Inside Outside
Erobique & Jacques Palminger – Wann Strahlst Du?
Kiki Gyan – Disco Dancer
Mr Eazi – Skintight (feat. Efya)
Oluko Imo – Praise-Jah
Parquet Courts – Wide Awake! (Danny Krivit Re-Edit)
Theo Parrish – Preacher’s Comin
Clara Moto – Placid Kindness
Señor Coconut – Around The World
DJ Koze – Muddy Funster (feat. Kurt Wagner)
Charles Earland – Black Talk

