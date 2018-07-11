Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 11.07.18, Der Morgen

George Benson & Al Jarreau – Mornin

Richard „Groove“ Holmes – Misty

Hulk Hodn – Yucca

Suff Daddy – Über Liebe (Extended Instrumental)

YoungstaCpt & Maloon TheBoom – Arabian Gang$ter

Nujabes – Aruarian Dance

Funkadelic – Cosmic Slop (Moodymann Mix)

Todd Terje – Inspector Norse (The Gene Dudley Group Version)

The Island Musicmakers – Calypso Medley

Daddy Dewdrop – The Real Thing

Rare Earth – Get Ready

Baby Huey – Hard Times

Lee Moses – California Dreaming

Little Simz – Good For What

Stormzy – Shut Up

A$AP Rocky – Praise The Lord (Da Shine) (feat. Skepta)

Ocean Wisdom – Ting Dun (feat. Method Man)

Solange – Cranes In The Sky

Karl Hector & the Malcouns – Shanagold

Les Sympathics de Porto-Novo – A Min We Vo Nou We

Cuttlefish & Asparagus – Rough Times

Daniele Patucchi – Maybe My Luck Has Changed

Felix – Tiger Stripes

Dollkraut – Bruce Wayne

Beak> – Sex Music

Riz Ortolani – Teresa L’ Illusa

Cotonete – Inside Outside

Erobique & Jacques Palminger – Wann Strahlst Du?

Kiki Gyan – Disco Dancer

Mr Eazi – Skintight (feat. Efya)

Oluko Imo – Praise-Jah

Parquet Courts – Wide Awake! (Danny Krivit Re-Edit)

Theo Parrish – Preacher’s Comin

Clara Moto – Placid Kindness

Señor Coconut – Around The World

DJ Koze – Muddy Funster (feat. Kurt Wagner)

Charles Earland – Black Talk