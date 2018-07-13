Playlist vom 13.07.18, Radio Sur Le Pont
Martin Dumas Jr – Attitude, Belief & Determination
Roy Ayers – Everybody Loves The Sunshine
Master Plan Inc – Bright Lights, Big City
George Danquah – Just for a Moment
Medina & Mensah – Kowree Sambazzi
The Cannibals – Hey Tonight
Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised [Hidden Track]
Common – The 6th Sense (feat. Bilal)
De La Soul – Dilla Plugged In
Kwest The Mad Lad – Blase Blah (Remix)
Us3 – Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)
The Mooncakes Project – Feelin Good
Bob Crewe – Pygar’s Persecution/The Black Queen’s Beads
Ronnie Foster – Don’t Knock My Love
DjeuhDjoah & Lieutenant Nicholson – El Niño [B-Art]
Penya – Acelere
Oumou Sangaré – Djoukourou (Auntie Flo Remix)
Pierre Akendengue – Avidio
V.O. – Mashisa (Dub Mix)
Corine – Il Fait Chaud [Must See]
Ris – Love N Music
La Batteria – Iper Chimera (Jolly Mare & Roy Paci Remake)
The Noise Figures – Lethargy
Moderat – The Fool
Django Django – Champagne [Fiiraabebier]