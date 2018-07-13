Über die Sendung

Mainstream für die alternative Radiohörerschaft haben sich die drei Musikenthusiasten Ruedi, Beni und Urs auf die Fahne geschrieben und Ziel ist nichts geringeres, als mit ihrer Sendung den perfekten Einstieg ins Wochenende zu gewähren. Musik aus den verschiedensten Genres und Epochen, von Evergreen bis Newcomer Track, alles ist dabei, Hauptsache seelenvoll.

Gegliedert wird das Ganze durch vier Rubriken, welche von interessanten Anekdoten zu Bands (Hidden Track) über Neuheiten der Popkultur (Bart) sowie herausragenden Musikvideos (Must-See) bis hin zu Perlen der Feierabend-Unterhaltung (Fyrabebier) führen. Der Rote Faden bilden dabei die Räuberpistolen der drei Moderatoren, die durch ihre sonstigen Verstrickungen als Veranstalter, Barkeeper und DJ’s, einiges aus dem städtischen Untergrund zu berichten wissen.

„Radio Sur le Pont“ steht für Hörgenuss und Savoir Vivre, tune in!

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Rudolf Löffel
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Fr, 20.7., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 27.7., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 3.8., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 17.8., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 24.8., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 31.8., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 7.9., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 14.9., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 21.9., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 28.9., 15:00 - 17:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Radio Sur le Pont

·

Dein Perfekter Einstieg Ins Wochenende

Playlist vom 13.07.18, Radio Sur Le Pont

Martin Dumas Jr ‎– Attitude, Belief & Determination
Roy Ayers – Everybody Loves The Sunshine
Master Plan Inc – Bright Lights, Big City
George Danquah – Just for a Moment
Medina & Mensah – Kowree Sambazzi
The Cannibals – Hey Tonight
Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised [Hidden Track]
Common – The 6th Sense (feat. Bilal)
De La Soul – Dilla Plugged In
Kwest The Mad Lad – Blase Blah (Remix)
Us3 – Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)
The Mooncakes Project – Feelin Good
Bob Crewe – Pygar’s Persecution/The Black Queen’s Beads
Ronnie Foster – Don’t Knock My Love
DjeuhDjoah & Lieutenant Nicholson – El Niño [B-Art]
Penya – Acelere
Oumou Sangaré – Djoukourou (Auntie Flo Remix)
Pierre Akendengue – Avidio
V.O. – Mashisa (Dub Mix)
Corine – Il Fait Chaud [Must See]
Ris – Love N Music
La Batteria – Iper Chimera (Jolly Mare & Roy Paci Remake)
The Noise Figures – Lethargy
Moderat – The Fool
Django Django – Champagne [Fiiraabebier]

·

Dein Perfekter Einstieg Ins Wochenende

Playlist vom 06.07.18, Radio Sur Le Pont Trinidad Steel-band - Calypso Jazz Improvisation Heretic - Oberth Jacy - Resounding Seashell Astral Sounds - ... >

·

Dein Perfekter Einstieg Ins Wochenende

Playlist vom 22.06.18, Radio Sur le Pont Nino Nardini & Roger Roger - Jungle Obsession Dopplereffekt - Sterilization Themba Matebese - African Soul ... >

·

Sonne Radio Wochenende Live (Logo)

Playlist vom 06.04.18 Woods - Moving To The Left Baby Woodrose - Hollow Grove Abwärts - Computerstaat Kreisky - Ein Braves Pferd Christoph und Lollo - ... >

·

Dein perfekter Einstieg ins Weekend

Playlist vom 30.03.18 Rone - Sing Song Zombie Zombie - Assault On Precinct 13 Main Theme (feat. Romain Turzi) Sébastien Tellier - Look Darkside - Paper ... >

·

Der Perfekte Einstieg Ins Wochenende

Playlist vom 16.03.18, Radio Sur le Pont Parquet Courts - Almost Had To Start A Fight / In And Out Of Patience Dream Wife - Somebody Ex Hex - ... >