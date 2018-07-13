Playlist vom 13.07.18, Radio Sur Le Pont

Martin Dumas Jr ‎– Attitude, Belief & Determination

Roy Ayers – Everybody Loves The Sunshine

Master Plan Inc – Bright Lights, Big City

George Danquah – Just for a Moment

Medina & Mensah – Kowree Sambazzi

The Cannibals – Hey Tonight

Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised [Hidden Track]

Common – The 6th Sense (feat. Bilal)

De La Soul – Dilla Plugged In

Kwest The Mad Lad – Blase Blah (Remix)

Us3 – Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)

The Mooncakes Project – Feelin Good

Bob Crewe – Pygar’s Persecution/The Black Queen’s Beads

Ronnie Foster – Don’t Knock My Love

DjeuhDjoah & Lieutenant Nicholson – El Niño [B-Art]

Penya – Acelere

Oumou Sangaré – Djoukourou (Auntie Flo Remix)

Pierre Akendengue – Avidio

V.O. – Mashisa (Dub Mix)

Corine – Il Fait Chaud [Must See]

Ris – Love N Music

La Batteria – Iper Chimera (Jolly Mare & Roy Paci Remake)

The Noise Figures – Lethargy

Moderat – The Fool

Django Django – Champagne [Fiiraabebier]