Playlist vom 20.07.18, Radio Sur Le Pont
A Certain Ratio – Nostromo a Go Go
The Poets of Rhythm – More Mess On My Thing
Dérobé Dance Band – Gogoplata
Mulatu Astatke – Yegelle Tezeta
The Heliocentrics & Gaslamp Killer – Fantasy
Globetroddas – Love
Fredfades & Eikrem – Focus Point
AJMW – Thoughts
snaer. – hangin‘
Cortex – L’Enfant Samba [Hidden Track]
Mavis John – Use My Body
Aged In Harmony – You’re A Melody
Jackie Johnson & The Backbeats – How Tough It Was
Lexsoul Dancemachine – Feriado Tropical
Elektra – Keegi
Velly Joonas – Stopp, Seisku Aeg!
Beard In Dust & Arsenii – Hey Hey [B-Art]
I-F – Disko Slique (Instrumental)
Panavision – Zero Gravity Sauna
Dollkraut – Du Fetisch (feat. De Ambassade)
Villa Box – Break De Rua
DWIG – Orange Evening [Must See]
Ahzz – New York’s Movin
Al-Tone – Groovin‘
Cody Currie – Beer Machine [Fiiraabebier]
The Mar-Keys – Pop-Eye Stroll