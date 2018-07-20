Klangbecken
The Mysterious Vanishing of Electra - Anna von Hausswolff
Über die Sendung

Mainstream für die alternative Radiohörerschaft haben sich die drei Musikenthusiasten Ruedi, Beni und Urs auf die Fahne geschrieben und Ziel ist nichts geringeres, als mit ihrer Sendung den perfekten Einstieg ins Wochenende zu gewähren. Musik aus den verschiedensten Genres und Epochen, von Evergreen bis Newcomer Track, alles ist dabei, Hauptsache seelenvoll.

Gegliedert wird das Ganze durch vier Rubriken, welche von interessanten Anekdoten zu Bands (Hidden Track) über Neuheiten der Popkultur (Bart) sowie herausragenden Musikvideos (Must-See) bis hin zu Perlen der Feierabend-Unterhaltung (Fyrabebier) führen. Der Rote Faden bilden dabei die Räuberpistolen der drei Moderatoren, die durch ihre sonstigen Verstrickungen als Veranstalter, Barkeeper und DJ’s, einiges aus dem städtischen Untergrund zu berichten wissen.

„Radio Sur le Pont“ steht für Hörgenuss und Savoir Vivre, tune in!

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Rudolf Löffel
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Fr, 27.7., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 3.8., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 17.8., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 24.8., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 31.8., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 7.9., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 14.9., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 21.9., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 28.9., 15:00 - 17:00
  • Fr, 5.10., 15:00 - 17:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Radio Sur le Pont

·

Der Perfekte Einstieg Ins Wochenende

Playlist vom 20.07.18, Radio Sur Le Pont

A Certain Ratio – Nostromo a Go Go
The Poets of Rhythm – More Mess On My Thing
Dérobé Dance Band – Gogoplata
Mulatu Astatke – Yegelle Tezeta
The Heliocentrics & Gaslamp Killer – Fantasy
Globetroddas – Love
Fredfades & Eikrem – Focus Point
AJMW – Thoughts
snaer. – hangin‘
Cortex – L’Enfant Samba [Hidden Track]
Mavis John – Use My Body
Aged In Harmony – You’re A Melody
Jackie Johnson & The Backbeats – How Tough It Was
Lexsoul Dancemachine – Feriado Tropical
Elektra – Keegi
Velly Joonas ‎– Stopp, Seisku Aeg!
Beard In Dust & Arsenii – Hey Hey [B-Art]
I-F – Disko Slique (Instrumental)
Panavision – Zero Gravity Sauna
Dollkraut – Du Fetisch (feat. De Ambassade)
Villa Box – Break De Rua
DWIG – Orange Evening [Must See]
Ahzz – New York’s Movin
Al-Tone – Groovin‘
Cody Currie – Beer Machine [Fiiraabebier]
The Mar-Keys – Pop-Eye Stroll

·

Dein Perfekter Einstieg Ins Wochenende

Playlist vom 13.07.18, Radio Sur Le Pont Martin Dumas Jr ‎– Attitude, Belief & Determination Roy Ayers - Everybody Loves The Sunshine Master Plan Inc - ... >

·

Dein Perfekter Einstieg Ins Wochenende

Playlist vom 06.07.18, Radio Sur Le Pont Trinidad Steel-band - Calypso Jazz Improvisation Heretic - Oberth Jacy - Resounding Seashell Astral Sounds - ... >

·

Dein Perfekter Einstieg Ins Wochenende

Playlist vom 22.06.18, Radio Sur le Pont Nino Nardini & Roger Roger - Jungle Obsession Dopplereffekt - Sterilization Themba Matebese - African Soul ... >

·

Sonne Radio Wochenende Live (Logo)

Playlist vom 06.04.18 Woods - Moving To The Left Baby Woodrose - Hollow Grove Abwärts - Computerstaat Kreisky - Ein Braves Pferd Christoph und Lollo - ... >

·

Dein perfekter Einstieg ins Weekend

Playlist vom 30.03.18 Rone - Sing Song Zombie Zombie - Assault On Precinct 13 Main Theme (feat. Romain Turzi) Sébastien Tellier - Look Darkside - Paper ... >