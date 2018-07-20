Playlist vom 20.07.18, Radio Sur Le Pont

A Certain Ratio – Nostromo a Go Go

The Poets of Rhythm – More Mess On My Thing

Dérobé Dance Band – Gogoplata

Mulatu Astatke – Yegelle Tezeta

The Heliocentrics & Gaslamp Killer – Fantasy

Globetroddas – Love

Fredfades & Eikrem – Focus Point

AJMW – Thoughts

snaer. – hangin‘

Cortex – L’Enfant Samba [Hidden Track]

Mavis John – Use My Body

Aged In Harmony – You’re A Melody

Jackie Johnson & The Backbeats – How Tough It Was

Lexsoul Dancemachine – Feriado Tropical

Elektra – Keegi

Velly Joonas ‎– Stopp, Seisku Aeg!

Beard In Dust & Arsenii – Hey Hey [B-Art]

I-F – Disko Slique (Instrumental)

Panavision – Zero Gravity Sauna

Dollkraut – Du Fetisch (feat. De Ambassade)

Villa Box – Break De Rua

DWIG – Orange Evening [Must See]

Ahzz – New York’s Movin

Al-Tone – Groovin‘

Cody Currie – Beer Machine [Fiiraabebier]

The Mar-Keys – Pop-Eye Stroll