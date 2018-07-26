der Morgen
Über die Sendung

Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Miguel Grazioso
Las Venas Abiertas

STAMMBAUM DER BANDS II

 

Ausgabe von 25. Juli, wieder mit eine kleine teil von der Stammbaum von ein paar Bands. Das Noise geht in der richtung von Anarcho Punk, Crust Punk, Raw Punk, HC Punk, D-Beat, Grindcore und Harsh Noise, nicht zu empfehlen für meditieren…

Tracklist:

  1. Disaffect – Storm Coming
  2. Sedition – Suffocation
  3. Scatha – Uni-Verse
  4. Stretchheads – What’s The Hole For?
  5. Wartorn – How To Destroy Angels
  6. Warfear – Right To Choose
  7. Sore Throat – Horrendously Mutilated
  8. Doom – Feel Good Factor
  9. Death Sentence – Death And Pure Distruction
  10. The Legion Of Parasites – Death Watch
  11. Sick On The Bus – You Know Me
  12. Varukers – Endless Destruction Line
  13. Disclose – Despair
  14. Crucified By The Kä-Kami – Lovestruck
  15. Disjah – Why (Discharge)
  16. The Cranks – We Don’t Care
  17. Shadow Of Fear – Never To Return
  18. Bacteria – 28 Trax Demo (1 song)
  19. Blackgoat – Untitled 4

 

Sommerradio: Dienstag 7. August um 18 Uhr „80’s Post-Punk / Gothic Rock / New Wave“
Sommerradio: Martes 7 de Agosto a las 18 Hs. „80’s Post-Punk / Gothic Rock / New Wave“

Arbeit macht frei

  Ausgabe von 11. Juli mit dem Stichwort "arbeiten zu müssen". Tracklist:

  1. Autoritär - Working In The Factory
  2. Violent ... >

Mittelalterliche Musik

  Ausgabe für Sommerradio von 11. Juli. Tracklist:

  1. Pérotin - Sederunt Principes
  2. Magister Ato Episcopus Trecensis - Portum In ... >

One-Man Bands

  Ausgabe von 27. Juni mit One-Man Bands in der Musikrichtung von Crust Punk, Raw Punk, Noise Punk, D-Beat und Black Metal. Tracklist:

    ... >

Kamikaze Attack

  Ausgabe Nummer 150 vom 13. Juni mit japanische HC Punk, Crust Punk, Crasher Crust, Thrashcore und Fastcore Bands. Tracklist:

  1. Kriegshög

Stammbaum der Bands

  Ausgabe von 30. Mai: Eine kleine teil von der Stammbaum von mehrere Bands, in der Musikrichtung von Anarcho Punk, Crust Punk, HC ... >

Las Venas Fumadas

  Ausgabe für The High Road von 22. April "die geräucherten Adern". Tracklist:

  1. Pentagram - Sub-Intro + Evil Seed
  2. Chrome - In ... >