Las Venas Abiertas

Ausgabe von 25. Juli, wieder mit eine kleine teil von der Stammbaum von ein paar Bands. Das Noise geht in der richtung von Anarcho Punk, Crust Punk, Raw Punk, HC Punk, D-Beat, Grindcore und Harsh Noise, nicht zu empfehlen für meditieren…
Tracklist:
- Disaffect – Storm Coming
- Sedition – Suffocation
- Scatha – Uni-Verse
- Stretchheads – What’s The Hole For?
- Wartorn – How To Destroy Angels
- Warfear – Right To Choose
- Sore Throat – Horrendously Mutilated
- Doom – Feel Good Factor
- Death Sentence – Death And Pure Distruction
- The Legion Of Parasites – Death Watch
- Sick On The Bus – You Know Me
- Varukers – Endless Destruction Line
- Disclose – Despair
- Crucified By The Kä-Kami – Lovestruck
- Disjah – Why (Discharge)
- The Cranks – We Don’t Care
- Shadow Of Fear – Never To Return
- Bacteria – 28 Trax Demo (1 song)
- Blackgoat – Untitled 4
Sommerradio: Dienstag 7. August um 18 Uhr „80’s Post-Punk / Gothic Rock / New Wave“
Sommerradio: Martes 7 de Agosto a las 18 Hs. „80’s Post-Punk / Gothic Rock / New Wave“