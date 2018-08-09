Las Venas Abiertas

Ausgabe von 8. August mit brutal und extrem old school Hardcore
Tracklist:
- United Mutation – Rock’n’Roll Party Mix
- Doctor And The Crippens – Enter The Garden
- Neos – Destruct + They’ll Destroy Themselves
- B.G.K. – Membership
- Protes Bengt – Krossa Er + Hopplös + Kul I Hjul
- Plasmid – Guilty Upbringing
- Lärm – It’s Not What It Seems To Be
- Filthkick – The Harder You Fall
- Vorkriegsphase – Starve To Death
- Ripcord – Furder
- Zyklome A – Last War
- C.K.N. – Crisis
- Rapt – Thrash War
- Electro Hippies – Suck + So Wicked
- Heresy – Despair
- Scraps – Major Shits
- Dropdead – Bullshit Tradition + Monument To Stupidity + Ignorant
- G-Anx – The Narrow Path
- S.O.B. – Give Me Advice
- Septic Death – Silence
- Siege – Life Of Hate
- Offenders – No Chance
- Intense Degree – All The Guys
- Fear Of God – Controlled By Fear