Über die Sendung

Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Ausgabe von 8. August mit brutal und extrem old school Hardcore

Tracklist:

  1. United Mutation – Rock’n’Roll Party Mix
  2. Doctor And The Crippens – Enter The Garden
  3. Neos – Destruct + They’ll Destroy Themselves
  4. B.G.K. – Membership
  5. Protes Bengt – Krossa Er + Hopplös + Kul I Hjul
  6. Plasmid – Guilty Upbringing
  7. Lärm – It’s Not What It Seems To Be
  8. Filthkick – The Harder You Fall
  9. Vorkriegsphase – Starve To Death
  10. Ripcord – Furder
  11. Zyklome A – Last War
  12. C.K.N. – Crisis
  13. Rapt – Thrash War
  14. Electro Hippies – Suck + So Wicked
  15. Heresy – Despair
  16. Scraps – Major Shits
  17. Dropdead – Bullshit Tradition + Monument To Stupidity + Ignorant
  18. G-Anx – The Narrow Path
  19. S.O.B. – Give Me Advice
  20. Septic Death – Silence
  21. Siege – Life Of Hate
  22. Offenders – No Chance
  23. Intense Degree – All The Guys
  24. Fear Of God – Controlled By Fear
·

STAMMBAUM DER BANDS II

  Ausgabe von 25. Juli, wieder mit eine kleine teil von der Stammbaum von ein paar Bands. Das Noise geht in der richtung von Anarcho Punk, Crust Punk, ... >

·

Arbeit macht frei

  Ausgabe von 11. Juli mit dem Stichwort "arbeiten zu müssen". Tracklist:

  1. Autoritär - Working In The Factory
  2. Violent ... >

·

Mittelalterliche Musik

  Ausgabe für Sommerradio von 11. Juli. Tracklist:

  1. Pérotin - Sederunt Principes
  2. Magister Ato Episcopus Trecensis - Portum In ... >

·

One-Man Bands

  Ausgabe von 27. Juni mit One-Man Bands in der Musikrichtung von Crust Punk, Raw Punk, Noise Punk, D-Beat und Black Metal. Tracklist:

    ... >

·

Kamikaze Attack

  Ausgabe Nummer 150 vom 13. Juni mit japanische HC Punk, Crust Punk, Crasher Crust, Thrashcore und Fastcore Bands. Tracklist:

  1. Kriegshög ... >

·

Stammbaum der Bands

  Ausgabe von 30. Mai: Eine kleine teil von der Stammbaum von mehrere Bands, in der Musikrichtung von Anarcho Punk, Crust Punk, HC ... >

·

Las Venas Fumadas

  Ausgabe für The High Road von 22. April "die geräucherten Adern". Tracklist:

  1. Pentagram - Sub-Intro + Evil Seed
  2. Chrome - In ... >