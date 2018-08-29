Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 29.08.18, Der Morgen

Denial – California Dreaming

Johnny Hammond – Los Conquistadores Chocolatés

Thundercat – A Fan’s Mail (Tron Song II)

Lonnie Liston Smith – Summer Nights

Ilgaz – Les Mogol

Galt Macdermot – Ripped Open By Metal Explosion

DjeuhDjoah & Lieutenant Nicholson – El Niño

Orchestra Baobab – Pape Ndiaye

M’Bamina – Tchiayala

Abel Lima Des Iles Du Cap Vert – Nos Maos

Jo Tongo – Piani

Pino D’Angiò – Ma Quale Idea

Pierre Vassiliu – En Vadrouille À Montpellier

The White Stripes – The Hardest Button To Button

The Gories – I Think I’ve Had It

The La De Das – To Get Enough

Tippie and The Clovers – Bossanova Baby

Sag War Fare – Don’t Be So Jive

Hifidelics – Hifidelic Groove

Benjamin & The Right Direction – Light Of My Life

Mayer Hawthorne – Just Ain’t Gonna Work Out

Harvey & The Phenomenals – Soul & Sunshine

The Menahan Street Band – Make The Road By Walking

Nas – Adam and Eve (feat. The-Dream)

The Arsonists – Lost In The Fire

Five Deez feat. Lone Catalysts – Blue Light Special

J Rawls – Check The Clock (feat. Grap Luva & J. Sands)

F.Stokes – My Simple

The Underachievers – Root Of All Evil

Alvin Robinson – Something You Got

Antena – Camino Del Sol

Arvid Tuba – The Seasons Are Sitting On Chairs

Kas Product – Never Come Back

Dollkraut – Rollercoaster

Miel de Montagne – Pourquoi Pas

Corine – Pourquoi Pourquoi

Kid Francescoli – Come Online

Balduin – Bohemian Garden

Klaus Johann Grobe – Discogedanken

Mystic Braves – Cloud 9

Neue Grafik – To Peckham Rye

Rone – Sing Song

Lisa Warrington – I Like The Way You Do It