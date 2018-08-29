Der Morgen Mittwoch

Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Playlist vom 29.08.18, Der Morgen

Denial – California Dreaming
Johnny Hammond – Los Conquistadores Chocolatés
Thundercat – A Fan’s Mail (Tron Song II)
Lonnie Liston Smith – Summer Nights
Ilgaz – Les Mogol
Galt Macdermot – Ripped Open By Metal Explosion
DjeuhDjoah & Lieutenant Nicholson – El Niño
Orchestra Baobab – Pape Ndiaye
M’Bamina – Tchiayala
Abel Lima Des Iles Du Cap Vert – Nos Maos
Jo Tongo – Piani
Pino D’Angiò – Ma Quale Idea
Pierre Vassiliu – En Vadrouille À Montpellier
The White Stripes – The Hardest Button To Button
The Gories – I Think I’ve Had It
The La De Das – To Get Enough
Tippie and The Clovers – Bossanova Baby
Sag War Fare – Don’t Be So Jive
Hifidelics – Hifidelic Groove
Benjamin & The Right Direction – Light Of My Life
Mayer Hawthorne – Just Ain’t Gonna Work Out
Harvey & The Phenomenals – Soul & Sunshine
The Menahan Street Band – Make The Road By Walking
Nas – Adam and Eve (feat. The-Dream)
The Arsonists – Lost In The Fire
Five Deez feat. Lone Catalysts – Blue Light Special
J Rawls – Check The Clock (feat. Grap Luva & J. Sands)
F.Stokes – My Simple
The Underachievers – Root Of All Evil
Alvin Robinson – Something You Got
Antena – Camino Del Sol
Arvid Tuba – The Seasons Are Sitting On Chairs
Kas Product – Never Come Back
Dollkraut – Rollercoaster
Miel de Montagne – Pourquoi Pas
Corine – Pourquoi Pourquoi
Kid Francescoli – Come Online
Balduin – Bohemian Garden
Klaus Johann Grobe – Discogedanken
Mystic Braves – Cloud 9
Neue Grafik – To Peckham Rye
Rone – Sing Song
Lisa Warrington – I Like The Way You Do It

