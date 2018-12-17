Der Dienstag Morgen

Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Maisch!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Maisch Gosteli
Most loved tracks ’18

Beste Songs wo 2018 rausgehauen wurden. Maisch gibt Konzept vor, Melissa lässt sich nichts vorschreiben. Ergebnis: die 3. DiMorge Playlist. We love the sounds, do you?

 

Künstler*in / Songname / Albumname / Label

Mildlife / Phase II / 7″ Phase II / Research Records

Surprise Chef / D.A. Stabwound / 7″ Start’s Little Car / Collage of Knowledge Records

Fatima / Attention Span of a Coockie / And Yet It’s All Love / Eglo Records

The Internet / Come over / Hive Mind / Columbia

Allysha Joy / FNFL / Acadie: Raw / Gondwana Records

bell’s roars / We Carry Us / We Carry Us

Geotheory / Acedia II / Tales Untold / Fool’s Gold Records

Tia Gostelow / Phone Me / Thick Skin / Lovely Records

Klaus Johann Grobe / Von Gestern / Du Bist So Symmetrisch / Trouble In Mind

Harvey Sutherland / I Can See / Amethyst / Clarity Recordings

MorMor / Heaven’s Only Wishful / Heaven’s Only Wishful 12″ / Vinyl Me, Please

Myth Syzer feat Ichon / Coco Love / Bisous

Anderson .Paak / 6 Summers / Oxnard / Aftermath Entertainment

Kan Sano / Everybody Loves The Suneshine / 7″ Everybody Loves The Suneshine / Razor N Tape

Agar Agar / Sorry About The Carpet / The Dog And The Futer / Cracki Records

Sassy Black / I’ll Wait For You  / New Black Swing / Sassy Black

International Music / Cool bleiben / Die Besten Jahre / Staatsakt

700 Bliss, Moor Mother, Dj Haram / Ring The Alarm / Spa 700 / Don Giovanni Records

Baze / Z Gmachte Bett / Gott / Eret Music

VHOOR / Sararà / Sararà

Steve Spacek / Natural Sci-Fi / Natural Sci-Fi / Eglo Records

Turnstile / I Don’t Wanna Be Blind / Time And Space / Roadrunner Records

Tirzah / Do You Know / Devotion / Domino Recordings

Sister Sledge / Thinking Of You (Dimitri From Paris Remix) / Thinking Of You / 1979 Atlantic Records 2010 Warner Music France

Ocean Wisdom feat. Rodney p., Roots Manuva / Righteous / Wizville / Hight Focous Recordings

Brockhampton / New Orleans / Iridescence / Question Everything Inc.

Mina feat. Omo Frenchie, Gafacci / Allo / Allo Single / Enchufada

Amen Dunes / Blue Rose / Freedom / Sacred Bones Records

Sarah Out!

Hey folks! Everything comes to an end. Manchmal muss man Dinge loslassen obwohl man sie sehr gerne mag um kopfüber und full force in ein neues Abenteuer zu stürzen. In diesem neuen Abenteuer stehe ich schon knieftef drinn und deshalb begleitet Euch seit Juli die wundergute Melissa durch den Dienstagmorgen. Danke für Euren Support, fürs immer huere fescht Liäbi mache mit mir und meiner Mucke und fürs grundsätzlich grossartig sein. Love you all! Seid lieb zu Melissa - i bi duss! Yours ... >

Heavy Summer Sound

Sommer Musik muss nicht immer leicht und fröhlich sein. Und nicht jeder Sommerhit muss ein lästiger Ohrwurm sein. Manchmal darf es auch etwas schwerer sein. ... >

Rain on a summer day

Im Sommer riecht der Regen anders. Und er fühlt sich auch anders an. Irgendwie leichter. Regnerische Sommertage haben eine eigene Dynamik, ein eigenes Tempo und ... >

Easy Like A Tuesday Morning

Ich weiss nicht genau woran es liegt, dass einige Tage irgendwie lieblicher, weicher und netter sind als andere. Und mit ihnen auch die Menschen. Heute war mal ... >

Geh weg Winter!

Jetzt ist dann aber auch wirklich einmal gut. Mit der Kälte, dem grauen Deckel und den Grippe Viren. Ich möchte bitte wieder weder angehustet werden im ÖV noch ... >

I’m a RocknRolla!

Dem Titel gibt es nicht sonderlich viel beizufügen. Die Sendung von gestern ist gewürzt mit so einigen good ol' Rock n' Roll tunes. Bisschen Punk und ein paar ... >