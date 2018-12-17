Der Dienstag Morgen

Beste Songs wo 2018 rausgehauen wurden. Maisch gibt Konzept vor, Melissa lässt sich nichts vorschreiben. Ergebnis: die 3. DiMorge Playlist. We love the sounds, do you?

Hier von Händschä, for the real diggers…….

Künstler*in / Songname / Albumname / Label

Mildlife / Phase II / 7″ Phase II / Research Records

Surprise Chef / D.A. Stabwound / 7″ Start’s Little Car / Collage of Knowledge Records

Fatima / Attention Span of a Coockie / And Yet It’s All Love / Eglo Records

The Internet / Come over / Hive Mind / Columbia

Allysha Joy / FNFL / Acadie: Raw / Gondwana Records

bell’s roars / We Carry Us / We Carry Us

Geotheory / Acedia II / Tales Untold / Fool’s Gold Records

Tia Gostelow / Phone Me / Thick Skin / Lovely Records

Klaus Johann Grobe / Von Gestern / Du Bist So Symmetrisch / Trouble In Mind

Harvey Sutherland / I Can See / Amethyst / Clarity Recordings

MorMor / Heaven’s Only Wishful / Heaven’s Only Wishful 12″ / Vinyl Me, Please

Myth Syzer feat Ichon / Coco Love / Bisous

Anderson .Paak / 6 Summers / Oxnard / Aftermath Entertainment

Kan Sano / Everybody Loves The Suneshine / 7″ Everybody Loves The Suneshine / Razor N Tape

Agar Agar / Sorry About The Carpet / The Dog And The Futer / Cracki Records

Sassy Black / I’ll Wait For You / New Black Swing / Sassy Black

International Music / Cool bleiben / Die Besten Jahre / Staatsakt

700 Bliss, Moor Mother, Dj Haram / Ring The Alarm / Spa 700 / Don Giovanni Records

Baze / Z Gmachte Bett / Gott / Eret Music

VHOOR / Sararà / Sararà

Steve Spacek / Natural Sci-Fi / Natural Sci-Fi / Eglo Records

Turnstile / I Don’t Wanna Be Blind / Time And Space / Roadrunner Records

Tirzah / Do You Know / Devotion / Domino Recordings

Sister Sledge / Thinking Of You (Dimitri From Paris Remix) / Thinking Of You / 1979 Atlantic Records 2010 Warner Music France

Ocean Wisdom feat. Rodney p., Roots Manuva / Righteous / Wizville / Hight Focous Recordings

Brockhampton / New Orleans / Iridescence / Question Everything Inc.

Mina feat. Omo Frenchie, Gafacci / Allo / Allo Single / Enchufada

Amen Dunes / Blue Rose / Freedom / Sacred Bones Records

Enjoy People…