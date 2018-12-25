128 Sendung 25.12.2018 When Music was Music
Gespielte Lieder
01 Mike Oldfield – Man On the Rocks(2014)
02 Thin Lizzy – Honesty Is No Excuse(1971)
03 Santana – No one to depend on(1972)
04 Janis Joplin – One Good Man(1969)
05 Peter Green – Fool No More(1979)
06 David Gilmour – Comfortably Numb Live in Pompeii (2016)
07 Rory Gallagher – Follow Me(1979)
08 Crazy Horse – I Don’t Want to Talk About It(1971)
09 Chicago – Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is(1970)
10 Damita Jo – I’ll Save the Last Dance For You.(1960)
11 Georg Danzer – Die Freiheit(1979)
12 Lynyrd Skynyrd – Tuesday’s Gone(1973)