128 Sendung 25.12.2018 When Music was Music

Gespielte Lieder

01 Mike Oldfield – Man On the Rocks(2014)

02 Thin Lizzy – Honesty Is No Excuse(1971)

03 Santana – No one to depend on(1972)

04 Janis Joplin – One Good Man(1969)

05 Peter Green – Fool No More(1979)

06 David Gilmour – Comfortably Numb Live in Pompeii (2016)

07 Rory Gallagher – Follow Me(1979)

08 Crazy Horse – I Don’t Want to Talk About It(1971)

09 Chicago – Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is(1970)

10 Damita Jo – I’ll Save the Last Dance For You.(1960)

11 Georg Danzer – Die Freiheit(1979)

12 Lynyrd Skynyrd – Tuesday’s Gone(1973)