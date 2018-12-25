Klangbecken
AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Abbazappa 128 Sendung 25.12.2018 Gespielte Lieder

128 Sendung 25.12.2018 When Music was Music
Gespielte Lieder

01 Mike Oldfield – Man On the Rocks(2014)
02 Thin Lizzy – Honesty Is No Excuse(1971)
03 Santana – No one to depend on(1972)
04 Janis Joplin – One Good Man(1969)
05 Peter Green – Fool No More(1979)
06 David Gilmour – Comfortably Numb Live in Pompeii (2016)
07 Rory Gallagher – Follow Me(1979)
08 Crazy Horse – I Don’t Want to Talk About It(1971)
09 Chicago – Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is(1970)
10 Damita Jo – I’ll Save the Last Dance For You.(1960)
11 Georg Danzer – Die Freiheit(1979)
12 Lynyrd Skynyrd – Tuesday’s Gone(1973)

Als Musik Musik war

dein Highland Feeling

