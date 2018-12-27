Klangbecken
Alles Gute - Faber
Las Venas Abiertas
Über die Sendung

Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 9.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 23.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 6.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 20.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 6.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 20.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 3.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 17.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 1.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 15.5., 20:00 - 21:00
Las Venas Abiertas

Rückblick 2018

 

Ausgabe von 26. Dezember: 1 Jahr Lärm in einer Stunde

Tracklist:

  1. Parasit – Till Sista Kugg
  2. The Stalin – Fifteen (15才)
  3. Disaster – I.C.I.
  4. Heresy – Despair
  5. Warfear – Right To Choose
  6. Pyhäkoulu – Nuori Kuolema
  7. Kohti Tuhoa – Meille On Valehdeltu
  8. Earth Crust Displacement – Media Madness
  9. Lastly – Life
  10. Massgrave – We Pay To Be Slaves
  11. Malignant Tumour – Nature’s Warning For Human Extinction + …And Man Made The End
  12. Shitstorm – Burning Alive + Brainwashed + Victim
  13. Arnø X Duebel – Intro + Degenerated
  14. Column Of Heaven – Hic Svnt Dracones + Entheogen
  15. Harsh – In Your Face + False Path + Born From Hate
  16. Pink Flamingos – Mind Shredder
  17. Anatomi-71 – Ondskans Banalitet
  18. Displode – Hard Side Of The Life
  19. Acrostix – Rise From The Ashes
  20. The Dagda – Concrete Prometheus
  21. Catholic Spit – Devil’s Pact
Wie heisst du?

  Ausgabe Nummer 160 von 31. Oktober Tracklist:

  1. Arnø X Duebel - Intro + Degenerated
  2. Henry Fonda - Ich Scheiss Auf ... >

Tornado der Gewalt

  Ausgabe von 3. Oktober mit Powerviolence/Hardcore/Fastcore/Thrashcore Bands. Not violence, but Powerviolence! Tracklist:

  1. Born Against ... >

2018 Releases

  Ausgabe von 22. August mit Veröffentlichungen von dieses Jahr in der Musikrichtung von Crust Punk, Raw Punk, HC Punk, D-Beat, Grindcore, Black ... >