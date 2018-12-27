Las Venas Abiertas

Ausgabe von 26. Dezember: 1 Jahr Lärm in einer Stunde
Tracklist:
- Parasit – Till Sista Kugg
- The Stalin – Fifteen (15才)
- Disaster – I.C.I.
- Heresy – Despair
- Warfear – Right To Choose
- Pyhäkoulu – Nuori Kuolema
- Kohti Tuhoa – Meille On Valehdeltu
- Earth Crust Displacement – Media Madness
- Lastly – Life
- Massgrave – We Pay To Be Slaves
- Malignant Tumour – Nature’s Warning For Human Extinction + …And Man Made The End
- Shitstorm – Burning Alive + Brainwashed + Victim
- Arnø X Duebel – Intro + Degenerated
- Column Of Heaven – Hic Svnt Dracones + Entheogen
- Harsh – In Your Face + False Path + Born From Hate
- Pink Flamingos – Mind Shredder
- Anatomi-71 – Ondskans Banalitet
- Displode – Hard Side Of The Life
- Acrostix – Rise From The Ashes
- The Dagda – Concrete Prometheus
- Catholic Spit – Devil’s Pact