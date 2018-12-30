AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
