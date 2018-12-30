Abbazappa wünscht dir 2019 viel Leidenschaft für gute Musik …

Von Abba to Zappa das sind 336 Seiten Klassiker der Rock und Pop Kultur.

Und wer sich für David Bowie ,Joni Mitchell, Muddy Waters, John Lennon, James Brown, Neil Young, Johnny Cash, Alice Cooper, Bob Marley, Bryan Ferry, The Rolling Stones etc interessiert, ist das 336 Seiten starke Taschenbuch, Abba to Zappa von Gijsbert Hanekroot genau das richtige für dich.

Von Abba bis Frank Zappa, just a few classic name aus der der Pop- und Rockmusik….

Quelle:

Autor: Gijsbert Hanekroot by Abba to Zappa (2008-11-01) Taschenbuch

Musik: Captain Beefheart – Abba Zaba (live) 1978 Live Album, I’m Gonna Do What I Wanna Do.