129 Sendung08.01.2019 Back to the Sixties

Gespielte Lieder

01 John Fred and His Playboy Band – Judy in Disguise(1967)

02 Small Faces – Grow Your Own(1966)

03 Small Faces – What’s A Matter Baby(1965)

04 Spencer Davis Group – Keep On Running(1965)

05 Tommy James & the Shondells – Mony Mony(1968)

06 Bob Dylan – All I Really Wanna Do(1964)

07 Cher – All I Really Want To Do(1965)

08 The Who – Happy Jack(1966)

09 The Easybeats – Friday on My Mind(1967)

10 Manfred Mann – Ha Ha Said The Clown(1967)

11 Nancy Sinatra – These Boots Are Made for Walkin(1965)

12 Sonny & Cher – I Got You Babe(1965)

13 Ike and Tina Turner Save the Last Dance for Me(1966)

14 Marianne Faithfull – As Tears Go By(1965)

15 The Rolling Stones – Child Of The Moon(1968)

16 The Beatles – The Night Before(1965)

17 Lovin‘ Spoonful – Jug Band Music(1966)

18 The Alarm Clocks – Yeah(1966)

19 The Human Beinz – Nobody but me(1967)

20 The Kinks – Where Have All The Good Times Gone(1965)

21 Sonny & Cher – The Beat Goes on(1967)