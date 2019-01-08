Klangbecken
AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Abbazappa 129 Sendung 08.01.2019 Gespielte Lieder

129 Sendung08.01.2019 Back to the Sixties
Gespielte Lieder
01 John Fred and His Playboy Band – Judy in Disguise(1967)
02 Small Faces – Grow Your Own(1966)
03 Small Faces – What’s A Matter Baby(1965)
04 Spencer Davis Group – Keep On Running(1965)
05 Tommy James & the Shondells – Mony Mony(1968)
06 Bob Dylan – All I Really Wanna Do(1964)
07 Cher – All I Really Want To Do(1965)
08 The Who – Happy Jack(1966)
09 The Easybeats – Friday on My Mind(1967)
10 Manfred Mann – Ha Ha Said The Clown(1967)
11 Nancy Sinatra – These Boots Are Made for Walkin(1965)
12 Sonny & Cher – I Got You Babe(1965)
13 Ike and Tina Turner Save the Last Dance for Me(1966)
14 Marianne Faithfull – As Tears Go By(1965)
15 The Rolling Stones – Child Of The Moon(1968)
16 The Beatles – The Night Before(1965)
17 Lovin‘ Spoonful – Jug Band Music(1966)
18 The Alarm Clocks – Yeah(1966)
19 The Human Beinz – Nobody but me(1967)
20 The Kinks – Where Have All The Good Times Gone(1965)
21 Sonny & Cher – The Beat Goes on(1967)

·

