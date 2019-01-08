129 Sendung08.01.2019 Back to the Sixties
Gespielte Lieder
01 John Fred and His Playboy Band – Judy in Disguise(1967)
02 Small Faces – Grow Your Own(1966)
03 Small Faces – What’s A Matter Baby(1965)
04 Spencer Davis Group – Keep On Running(1965)
05 Tommy James & the Shondells – Mony Mony(1968)
06 Bob Dylan – All I Really Wanna Do(1964)
07 Cher – All I Really Want To Do(1965)
08 The Who – Happy Jack(1966)
09 The Easybeats – Friday on My Mind(1967)
10 Manfred Mann – Ha Ha Said The Clown(1967)
11 Nancy Sinatra – These Boots Are Made for Walkin(1965)
12 Sonny & Cher – I Got You Babe(1965)
13 Ike and Tina Turner Save the Last Dance for Me(1966)
14 Marianne Faithfull – As Tears Go By(1965)
15 The Rolling Stones – Child Of The Moon(1968)
16 The Beatles – The Night Before(1965)
17 Lovin‘ Spoonful – Jug Band Music(1966)
18 The Alarm Clocks – Yeah(1966)
19 The Human Beinz – Nobody but me(1967)
20 The Kinks – Where Have All The Good Times Gone(1965)
21 Sonny & Cher – The Beat Goes on(1967)
