Der Dienstag Morgen

Playlist DiMorge 8.1.19

The Zombies / Time of the Season / Odessey and Oracle / CBS /1968

Fleetwood Mac / Everywhere (2017 Remaster) / Tango in the Night / Original Release Warner Bros. / 1987

Irish Coffee / When Winter Comes / Irish Coffee / Triangle / 1971

Dr. John / Danse Fambeaux / Gris-Gris / Atco Records / 1968

Ponderosa Twins + One / Bound / 7″ / Astroscope / 1971

John Lucien / Would You Believe In Me / Rashida / RCA / 1973

Karate Boogaloo / The Joy Of Giving (The Drummer Some) / 7″ Split mit The K.B.’s / Northside Records / 2016

L’Impératrice / Sonate Pacifique / Sonate Pacifique / L’Impératrice / 2014

Ken Boothe / Set Me Free / 12″ / Studio One

Billy Boyo / One Spliff A Day / 7″ Split mit Anthony Johnson / Jah Guaidance / 2015

Moodyman / Don’t You Want My Love/ Forevernevermore / Peacefrog Records / 2000

Failed Teachers / I Love The Man With The Mustache / Men’s Room Romance / Fistfucker Records / 2007

Bad Mojos / Too Drunk / I Hope You OD / Voodoo Rhythm Records / 2018

Koudlam / Negative Creep / Benidorm Dream / Pan European Recording / 2014

The Rhythem Masters / Spanish Ritual (Conga Vibe Mix) / Strictly Rhythm / 1993

Your Planet Is Next / Belive / YPIN / Studio Barnhus / 2016

Rainald Grebe & Die Kapelle Der Versöhnung / Sachsen / Zurück Zur Natur / Versöhnungsrecords / 2011

Mary Orcher & Your Government / A Beginning Of Disobedience / Faust Studio Sessions And Other Recordings / Klangbad / 2017

Bab L’Bluz / El Watane

Akku Quinttet / Flying Low / AEON / Morpheus Records / 2017

Qvark / Qvark Disco Club / Qvark / Early Sounds Recorings / 2018

Lou Phelps feat. Kaytranada / Come Inside / 002/LOVEME / Last Gang Records / 2018

Thierra Whack / Pet Cementry / Whack World / UMG Recordings / 2018

slowethai,Mura Masa / Doorman / 7″ / Method Records / 2018

Fatima / Somebody Else / And Yet It’s All Love / Eglo Records / 2018

Sunflower Bean / Easier Said / Human Ceremony / fat Possum Records / 2016

Starcrawler / Ants /7″ / Rough Trade / 2017

!! Exclusiev Pre-Listen von diesem Interview !!

The Monofones / I Wanna Be Somebody (WASP) / Frömm Höll / Subversive / 2019

The Monofones / Kings Of Metal (Manowar) / Frömm Höll / Subversive / 2019

Maisch’s Heavy Heavy Metal Quiz für Miss O.O von den Mönöfönes

Tragedy / Staying Alive (Bee Gees Cover) /

Betallica / Help! ( Beatles Cover) /

Enziferum / Bambolaio (Gypsy Kings Cover) /

Nevermoor/ Sound Of Silence ( Simon and Garfunkel Cover) /

Children Of Bottom / Ooops I Did It Again (Britney Spears Cover) /

The Monofones / I’m a Rebel (Accept Cover) / Fröm Höll / Subversive / 2019

The Monofones / Rock You Like A Hurricane (Scorpions Cover) / Frömm Höll / Subversive / 2019

The Scorpois / Mashena / The Scorpios / Afro 7 Records / 2017

Emad Sayyah / Al Bareedo Ana (The Only I Love) / Ostinato Records / 2018

Tommy Guerrero / El Camino Negro / Road to Knowhere / Too Good / 2018