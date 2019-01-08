Der Dienstag Morgen

Playlist DiMorge 8.1.19
The Zombies / Time of the Season / Odessey and Oracle / CBS /1968
Fleetwood Mac / Everywhere (2017 Remaster) / Tango in the Night / Original Release Warner Bros. / 1987
Irish Coffee / When Winter Comes / Irish Coffee / Triangle / 1971
Dr. John / Danse Fambeaux / Gris-Gris / Atco Records / 1968
Ponderosa Twins + One / Bound / 7″ / Astroscope / 1971
John Lucien / Would You Believe In Me / Rashida / RCA / 1973
Karate Boogaloo / The Joy Of Giving (The Drummer Some) / 7″ Split mit The K.B.’s / Northside Records / 2016
L’Impératrice / Sonate Pacifique / Sonate Pacifique / L’Impératrice / 2014
Ken Boothe / Set Me Free / 12″ / Studio One
Billy Boyo / One Spliff A Day / 7″ Split mit Anthony Johnson / Jah Guaidance / 2015
Moodyman / Don’t You Want My Love/ Forevernevermore / Peacefrog Records / 2000
Failed Teachers / I Love The Man With The Mustache / Men’s Room Romance / Fistfucker Records / 2007
Bad Mojos / Too Drunk / I Hope You OD / Voodoo Rhythm Records / 2018
Koudlam / Negative Creep / Benidorm Dream / Pan European Recording / 2014
The Rhythem Masters / Spanish Ritual (Conga Vibe Mix) / Strictly Rhythm / 1993
Your Planet Is Next / Belive / YPIN / Studio Barnhus / 2016
Rainald Grebe & Die Kapelle Der Versöhnung / Sachsen / Zurück Zur Natur / Versöhnungsrecords / 2011
Mary Orcher & Your Government / A Beginning Of Disobedience / Faust Studio Sessions And Other Recordings / Klangbad / 2017
Bab L’Bluz / El Watane
Akku Quinttet / Flying Low / AEON / Morpheus Records / 2017
Qvark / Qvark Disco Club / Qvark / Early Sounds Recorings / 2018
Lou Phelps feat. Kaytranada / Come Inside / 002/LOVEME / Last Gang Records / 2018
Thierra Whack / Pet Cementry / Whack World / UMG Recordings / 2018
slowethai,Mura Masa / Doorman / 7″ / Method Records / 2018
Fatima / Somebody Else / And Yet It’s All Love / Eglo Records / 2018
Sunflower Bean / Easier Said / Human Ceremony / fat Possum Records / 2016
Starcrawler / Ants /7″ / Rough Trade / 2017
!! Exclusiev Pre-Listen von diesem Interview !!
The Monofones / I Wanna Be Somebody (WASP) / Frömm Höll / Subversive / 2019
The Monofones / Kings Of Metal (Manowar) / Frömm Höll / Subversive / 2019
Maisch’s Heavy Heavy Metal Quiz für Miss O.O von den Mönöfönes
Tragedy / Staying Alive (Bee Gees Cover) /
Betallica / Help! ( Beatles Cover) /
Enziferum / Bambolaio (Gypsy Kings Cover) /
Nevermoor/ Sound Of Silence ( Simon and Garfunkel Cover) /
Children Of Bottom / Ooops I Did It Again (Britney Spears Cover) /
The Monofones / I’m a Rebel (Accept Cover) / Fröm Höll / Subversive / 2019
The Monofones / Rock You Like A Hurricane (Scorpions Cover) / Frömm Höll / Subversive / 2019
The Scorpois / Mashena / The Scorpios / Afro 7 Records / 2017
Emad Sayyah / Al Bareedo Ana (The Only I Love) / Ostinato Records / 2018
Tommy Guerrero / El Camino Negro / Road to Knowhere / Too Good / 2018