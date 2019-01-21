Lost in Disco
Über die Sendung

Disco-Musik von den 70’s bis zu den 80’s. Italodisco, Synthpop, New Wave, Disco / Funk

Lost in Disco

Playliste 21.1.19

  1. Earth Wind & Fire – And Love goes on
  2. Third World – Try jah Love
  3. Chic – Dance with me 2018
  4. Stranglers – Skin deep
  5. Kim Wilde – World in perfect Harmony
  6. Real Life – Push of Love
  7. Risqué – The Girls are back in Town
  8. M&G – Boogie Tonight
  9. Erasure – Drama
  10. Michael Maltese – It isn‘t changed 1984
  11. The Twins – Not that loving Kind