128 Sendung 25.01.2019 Best of shoegaze & Sphärische Musik

Gespielte Lieder

01 Spiritualized – Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space(1997)

02 Galaxie 500 – Instrumental(1998)

03 Galaxie 500 – Strange(1989)

04 Spacemen 3 – Take Me To The Other Side(1987)

05 Dead Can Dance – Wild in the Woods(1984)

06 The Boo Radleys – Kaleidoscope(1990

07 The Jesus And Mary Chain – I Love Rock ‚N‘ Roll(1998)

08 The Jesus And Mary Chain – Amputation(12017)

09 My Bloody Valentine – We Have All The Time In The World(2010)

10 Cocteau Twins – Pandora(1984)

11 Lush – Burnham Beeches(2016)

12 Pale Saints – The Way the World Is(1990)

13 The Boo Radleys – The Finest Kiss(1993)

14 Ride – Leave Them All Behind(1992)