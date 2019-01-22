128 Sendung 25.01.2019 Best of shoegaze & Sphärische Musik
Gespielte Lieder
01 Spiritualized – Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space(1997)
02 Galaxie 500 – Instrumental(1998)
03 Galaxie 500 – Strange(1989)
04 Spacemen 3 – Take Me To The Other Side(1987)
05 Dead Can Dance – Wild in the Woods(1984)
06 The Boo Radleys – Kaleidoscope(1990
07 The Jesus And Mary Chain – I Love Rock ‚N‘ Roll(1998)
08 The Jesus And Mary Chain – Amputation(12017)
09 My Bloody Valentine – We Have All The Time In The World(2010)
10 Cocteau Twins – Pandora(1984)
11 Lush – Burnham Beeches(2016)
12 Pale Saints – The Way the World Is(1990)
13 The Boo Radleys – The Finest Kiss(1993)
14 Ride – Leave Them All Behind(1992)