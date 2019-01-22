Klangbecken
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 5.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 19.2., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 5.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 19.3., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 2.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 16.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 30.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 14.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 28.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 11.6., 20:00 - 21:00
Abbazappa 128 Sendung 25.01.2019 Sphärische Musik

128 Sendung 25.01.2019 Best of shoegaze & Sphärische Musik
Gespielte Lieder

01 Spiritualized – Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space(1997)
02 Galaxie 500 – Instrumental(1998)
03 Galaxie 500 – Strange(1989)
04 Spacemen 3 – Take Me To The Other Side(1987)
05 Dead Can Dance – Wild in the Woods(1984)
06 The Boo Radleys – Kaleidoscope(1990
07 The Jesus And Mary Chain – I Love Rock ‚N‘ Roll(1998)
08 The Jesus And Mary Chain – Amputation(12017)
09 My Bloody Valentine – We Have All The Time In The World(2010)
10 Cocteau Twins – Pandora(1984)
11 Lush – Burnham Beeches(2016)
12 Pale Saints – The Way the World Is(1990)
13 The Boo Radleys – The Finest Kiss(1993)
14 Ride – Leave Them All Behind(1992)

