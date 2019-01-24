Playlist vom 24.01.2019

Eine Sendung mit Paradisco …
- Puts Marie – Catalan Heat
- Klaus Johann Grobe – Du bist so symmetrisch
- Paradisco – Halo
- Paradisco – Eerie Waters
- Paradisco – White Cats
- Paradisco – Escalator (live im Radieschen)
- Paradisco – Two Old Stones
- Paradisco – Brave Boy
- Wolfman – Modern Age
- All XS – Don’t Play With My Heart
- Odd Beholder – All Reality Is Virtual
- a=fm = I’m Away on My Way
- Black Sea Dahu – Take Stock Of What I Have
- Visions In Clouds – Fourteen
- Young Gods – Tear Up The Red Sky