Amplifier
auf Sendung
Radieschen
Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Playlist vom 24.01.2019

Eine Sendung mit Paradisco

  1. Puts Marie – Catalan Heat
  2. Klaus Johann Grobe – Du bist so symmetrisch
  3. Paradisco – Halo
  4. Paradisco – Eerie Waters
  5. Paradisco – White Cats
  6. Paradisco – Escalator (live im Radieschen)
  7. Paradisco – Two Old Stones
  8. Paradisco – Brave Boy
  9. Wolfman – Modern Age
  10. All XS – Don’t Play With My Heart
  11. Odd Beholder – All Reality Is Virtual
  12. a=fm = I’m Away on My Way
  13. Black Sea Dahu – Take Stock Of What I Have
  14. Visions In Clouds – Fourteen
  15. Young Gods – Tear Up The Red Sky
Playlist vom 10.01.2018

Ein gemütliches Einstieg ins neue Jahr mit viel guter Schweizer Musik von den letzten Monaten/Jahren und solche, die erst noch kommt.

  1. Monumental Men - Living Inside Your Love
  2. Pablo Nouvelle - Symbol Of Love
  3. Anna Aaron - Boy
  4. Mnevis - The Kids in Town
  5. Silver Firs - Danse Macabre
  6. Swatka City - Mammoth
  7. The Rambling Wheels - A Hoax In A Box
  8. Soybomb - Cold Light
  9. Raincoast - Endless ... >

Playlist vom 29.11.2018

Eine Sendung mit The Rambling Wheels ...

  1. Long Tall Jefferson - Yonder Is A Mountain
  2. The Rambling Wheels - Crimson Planet
  3. The Rambling Wheels - Bubbles Of Time
  4. The Rambling Wheels - A Hoax In A Box (live im Radieschen)
  5. The Rambling Wheels - From 10 To Zero
  6. The Rambling Wheels - The Sun As A Last Resort (live im Radieschen)
  7. The Rambling ... >

Playlist vom 15.11.2018

Wieder einmal eine typische "Chischtli"-Sendung ...

  1. Miss Kryptonite - Little Lucie
  2. Dean Wake - Everything Quiet
  3. Anouk & Henry - Destin (Remix by Rotkeller)
  4. Egopusher - Patrol
  5. Monumental Men - Living Inside Your Love
  6. Disgroove - Sometimes
  7. Jolly & the Flytrap - Glória
  8. A Black Bird Called Rosehip - Cowboys
  9. Lapcat - The Great Escape
  10. Milyma - Say You
  11. Me + Marie ... >

Playlist vom 01.11.2018

Eine Radieschen Sendung mit brandneuen Songs von Miss Kryptonite.

  1. Black Sea Dahu - White Creatures
  2. Rio Wolta - Franz Wolta
  3. Zeal & Ardor - Row Row
  4. Unold - Deeper In
  5. Davv - Sounds ofZero
  6. Los Gatillos - Los Gatillos
  7. Los Gatillos - Careless Love
  8. Franky Silence & Ghost Orchestra - Land of the Lost
  9. Howlong Wolf - ... >

Playlist vom 18.10.2018

Eine Sendung mit vielen Neuerscheinungen und Black Sea Dahu.

  1. Evelinn Trouble - Goodbye
  2. Milena Patagônia - Liebe lieber digital
  3. Steiner & Madlaina - Wenn du mir glaubst
  4. Rio Wolta - Mondrian
  5. Davv - Sounds of Zero
  6. Lord Kesseli & the Drums - Wizard
  7. Unhold - Deeper In
  8. Bitch Queens - Lipstick Lover
  9. Andy F - Morbus ... >