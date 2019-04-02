Playlist 2.4.19

Some old gems….some new releases….some love and warmth……

Artist / Song / Album / Lable, Distributer / Year

The O’Jays / Lovetrain / Back Stabbers / Philadelphia International Records / 1972

Laura Lee / Woman’s Love Rights / Woman’s Love Rights / Hot Wax / 1971

Lucille Spann / Woman’s Lib / 7″ / Torrid / unclear

Mos Def / Ms. Fat Booty / Black On Both Sides / Rawkus / 1999

Jurassic 5 / Concrete Schoolyard / Jurassic 5 / Pan / 1998

A l l i e / All The Love / Nightshade / FACTOR / 2018

Fatima / I See Faces In Everything / And Yet It’s All Love / Eglo Records / 2018

Harvey Sutherland / Something In The Water / Single / Clarity Recordings / 2019

Sampology / Blooming in the Streets feat. Seven Davis Jr. / Singel of Album following in Mid 19′ / Middle Name Records

30/70 / Slanging / Eleviate / Rhythm Section International / 2017

The Pro-Teens / Full Recovery / 7″ Limited Edition will be out for Record Stor Day Australia / Collage Of Knowledge / 2019

Godtet / Deluege / Godtet / La Sape Records / 2018

Garham Collier Music / And Now For Something Completly Different Part 2 / Portraits / Saydisc / 1972

Pauls Jets / Wollen Wir Tschüss Sagen Und Gehen / Alle Songs Bisher / Lotterlable / 2019

Ivan Conti / Ninho / Poison Fruit / Far Out Recordings / 2019

Deodato / Os Grillos (crickets sing for Ana Maria) / O SOm DOs Catedraticos / Atracao Fonografica / 2007

Rupa / Aaj Shanibar / Disco Jazz / original release The Megaphone Company, New Release on Numero Group / 2019

The Uniques / My Woman’s Love / Watch This Sound / Pressure Sound / 1998

Sassy Black / Discovery Of Self / Single / Self Released / 2019

Mahawam / Am I Cool Jet / Single / Good Sex Only Forever / 2017

Ibibio Sound Machine / Just Go Foreward (Ka I So) / Doko Mien / Merge Records / 2019

MF Robots / Sweet Harmony / Music For Robots / MFR / 2018

Madame Ghandi / The Future Is Female / Voices / Madame Gandhi LLC / 2017

Pearie Sol / Fire / Pearie Sol / Sister Polygon Records / 2016

Jeans Team / Cocktailständer / 12″ / Alkomerz / 2010

Kneubühler / Jaques Giraffe / 7″ / Homeless Soul Music / 2017

Dave Eleanor / La commande feat Frank Powers / Amour Fou / BlauBlau Records / 2019

The Vovos / Venus / Constructive Criticism / Records DK / 2019

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers / We’re All Henry / Creepshow / Selfreleased / 2017

Emily Wells, Metropolis Ensemble / Come On Doom Let’s Party / Single / Self Released / 2019

Skinny Pelembe / No Blacks, No Dogs, No Irish / Single / Brownswood Recorings / 2019

Miss Eaves / Fuccboi Salute / Feminasty / Riot Rrrrap / 2017

The Lady Of Rage / Afro Puffs / Above The Rim / Death Row / 2001

Junglepussy, Ganster Boo / Long Way Home / Jp3 / Selfreleased / 2018

Mahalia / Proud Of Me feat. Little Simz / Single / Asylum Records / 2018

Playlistlink: