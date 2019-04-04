Panx, Skulls, NY Thrash & Mutti’s Muntere Melodei

Ausgabe von 3. April, mit Bands von V/A compilation albums mit Verschiedene Interpreten.
Tracklist:
- Légitime Défonce – Finir Sur NRJ (Panx Vinyl Zine 05)
- CMX – Arktinen Hysteria (Panx Vinyl Zine 05)
- A.C.M.E. – I Want Some (Panx Vinyl Zine 05)
- Horse Laugh – It Depence On Who You Are (Panx Vinyl Zine 04)
- Lost Fights – We Shall Over Come (Panx Vinyl Zine 03)
- Bluck! – Phone Affairs (Panx Vinyl Zine 01)
- Anti/Dogmatikss – Ets Una Peça Mes (Panx Vinyl Zine 01)
- S.O.R. – Manipulacije (Panx Vinyl Zine 01)
- T.B.C. – St. Tropez (Mutti’s Muntere Melodei)
- The Rest – The Edge (Mutti’s Muntere Melodei)
- Porno Patrol – Brake Down (Mutti’s Muntere Melodei)
- Out Of Order – Concerned (Empty Skulls)
- Against – The Injured (Empty Skulls)
- Real Enemy – No Patience (Empty Skulls)
- Impact Unit – Complain (Empty Skulls)
- The Mad – I Hate Music (New York Thrash)
- Adrenalin O.D. – New Year’s Eve (New York Thrash)
- Even Worse – Illusion Won Again (New York Thrash)
- Fiends – Cry Now (New York Thrash)
- False Prophets – Taxidermist (New York Thrash)
- Heart Attack – God Is Dead (New York Thrash)