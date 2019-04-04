der Morgen
Las Venas Abiertas
Über die Sendung

Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Miguel Grazioso
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 17.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 1.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 15.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 29.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 12.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 26.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 10.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 24.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 7.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 21.8., 20:00 - 21:00
Panx, Skulls, NY Thrash & Mutti’s Muntere Melodei

 

Ausgabe von 3. April, mit Bands von V/A compilation albums mit Verschiedene Interpreten.

Tracklist:

  1. Légitime Défonce – Finir Sur NRJ (Panx Vinyl Zine 05)
  2. CMX – Arktinen Hysteria (Panx Vinyl Zine 05)
  3. A.C.M.E. – I Want Some (Panx Vinyl Zine 05)
  4. Horse Laugh – It Depence On Who You Are (Panx Vinyl Zine 04)
  5. Lost Fights – We Shall Over Come (Panx Vinyl Zine 03)
  6. Bluck! – Phone Affairs (Panx Vinyl Zine 01)
  7. Anti/Dogmatikss – Ets Una Peça Mes (Panx Vinyl Zine 01)
  8. S.O.R. – Manipulacije (Panx Vinyl Zine 01)
  9. T.B.C. – St. Tropez (Mutti’s Muntere Melodei)
  10. The Rest – The Edge (Mutti’s Muntere Melodei)
  11. Porno Patrol – Brake Down (Mutti’s Muntere Melodei)
  12. Out Of Order – Concerned (Empty Skulls)
  13. Against – The Injured (Empty Skulls)
  14. Real Enemy – No Patience (Empty Skulls)
  15. Impact Unit – Complain (Empty Skulls)
  16. The Mad – I Hate Music (New York Thrash)
  17. Adrenalin O.D. – New Year’s Eve (New York Thrash)
  18. Even Worse – Illusion Won Again (New York Thrash)
  19. Fiends – Cry Now (New York Thrash)
  20. False Prophets – Taxidermist (New York Thrash)
  21. Heart Attack – God Is Dead (New York Thrash)
