Playlist vom 4.4.2019

1. The Wise Fools – Riot

2. Eaglewow – Boy

3. The Flying Tiger Claw – Riversong

4. The Flying Tiger Claw – Today I Go To Hell

5. The Flying Tiger Claw – Lately (Live)

6. The Flying Tiger Claw – Gamma life

7. The Flying Tiger Claw – Extasy Man (Live)

8. The Flying Tiger Claw – Leave My Head

9. Stahlberger – Über Nacht isch en Sturm ufcho

10. Puts Marie – Catalan Heat

11. Eaglewow – Jackie Lee

12. Elio Ricca – Lovely Underground

13. Swatka City – Off Season

14. Haubi Songs -Amour

15. Paradisco – Brave Boy

16. Jessiquoi – Rebel

17. Milena Patagonia – Liebe lieber digital

18. Mnevis – The Kids in Town

19. Hanreti – Green in Green

20. Klaus Johann Grobe – Du bist so symmetrisch

21. Abu – One Day