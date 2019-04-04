Playlist vom 4.4.2019

1. The Wise Fools – Riot
2. Eaglewow – Boy
3. The Flying Tiger Claw – Riversong
4. The Flying Tiger Claw – Today I Go To Hell
5. The Flying Tiger Claw – Lately (Live)
6. The Flying Tiger Claw – Gamma life
7. The Flying Tiger Claw – Extasy Man (Live)
8. The Flying Tiger Claw – Leave My Head
9. Stahlberger – Über Nacht isch en Sturm ufcho
10. Puts Marie – Catalan Heat
11. Eaglewow – Jackie Lee
12. Elio Ricca – Lovely Underground
13. Swatka City – Off Season
14. Haubi Songs -Amour
15. Paradisco – Brave Boy
16. Jessiquoi – Rebel
17. Milena Patagonia – Liebe lieber digital
18. Mnevis – The Kids in Town
19. Hanreti – Green in Green
20. Klaus Johann Grobe – Du bist so symmetrisch
21. Abu – One Day