Amplifier
auf Sendung
Radieschen
Über die Sendung

Die Sendung mit Musik aus dem mehr oder weniger Schweizer Untergrund. Jeden zweiten Donnerstagabend zwischen 20.00 Uhr und 22.00 Uhr.

Links
Sendungsmachende
Andrea
Marius le Russe
Bäschtu vom RaBe
Nächste Sendungen
  • Do, 18.4., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 2.5., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 16.5., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 30.5., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 13.6., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 27.6., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 11.7., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 25.7., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 8.8., 20:00 - 22:00
  • Do, 22.8., 20:00 - 22:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Radieschen

·

Playlist vom 4.4.2019

1. The Wise Fools – Riot

2. Eaglewow – Boy

3. The Flying Tiger Claw – Riversong

4. The Flying Tiger Claw – Today I Go To Hell

5. The Flying Tiger Claw – Lately (Live)

6. The Flying Tiger Claw – Gamma life

7. The Flying Tiger Claw – Extasy Man (Live)

8. The Flying Tiger Claw – Leave My Head

9. Stahlberger – Über Nacht isch en Sturm ufcho

10. Puts Marie – Catalan Heat

11. Eaglewow – Jackie Lee

12. Elio Ricca – Lovely Underground

13. Swatka City – Off Season

14. Haubi Songs -Amour

15. Paradisco – Brave Boy

16. Jessiquoi – Rebel

17. Milena Patagonia – Liebe lieber digital

18. Mnevis – The Kids in Town

19. Hanreti – Green in Green

20. Klaus Johann Grobe – Du bist so symmetrisch

21. Abu – One Day

 

·

Playlist vom 21.03.2019

Eine Sendung mit YRU und The Wise Fools, welche beide bald ein Album veröffentlichen und am Samstag, 30. März 2019 im Schützenhaus spielen.

  1. The Rambling Wheels - A Hoax In A Box
  2. Haubi Songs - Amour
  3. YRU - Empires
  4. YRU - Sry
  5. YRU - More For Us (live im Radieschen)
  6. YRU - Song 6 (live im ... >

·

Ein Vorher-Nachher der Schweizer Musik / Playlist vom 07.03.2018

Vorher/Nachher. Wir spielen von diversen Schweizer Acts, die nächstens neuen Sound rausbringen, zuerst einen alten (oder sehr alten) und danach etwas Brandneues ... Überraschend!

  1. Evelinn Trouble - Goodbye
  2. Eaglewow - Boy
  3. Elio Ricca - Another Way to Get High
  4. Elio Ricca - Safe & Sound
  5. Swatka City - Run Run Run
  6. Swatka City - Off Season
  7. Félicien LiA - Quand l'homme s'endort
  8. Félicien LiA - L'humeurs ... >

·

Playlist vom 21.02.2019

Eine Sendung mit Eaglewow.

  1. Black Sea Dahu - In Case I Fall For You
  2. Long Tall Jefferson - Yonder Is A Mountain
  3. Eaglewow - Freedom Is Late
  4. Eaglewow - I Must Admit
  5. Eaglewow - Call Me Sunshine
  6. Eaglewow - A Loner And A Fool
  7. Eaglewow - Boy (live im Radieschen)
  8. Eaglewow - Let Love Rule (live im Radieschen)
  9. Eaglewow - Easy way out (live im Radieschen)
  10. Eaglewow - Jackie Lee
    11. ... >

·

Playlist vom 07.02.2019 – ABC der Schweizer Musik

Ein kleines (persönliches, subjektive, individuelles) ABC der Schweizer Musik ...

  1. Paradisco - Halo
  2. Anna Aaron - Boy
  3. Camilla Sparksss - Precious People
  4. Dachs - Lebensroboter
  5. Evelinn Trouble - Monstrous
  6. Fiji - In the Mood for Love
  7. Grauzone - Eisbär
  8. Howlong Wolf - Common Evil
  9. Infinite Hills - Flower Days
  10. Klaus Johann Grobe - Discogedanken
  11. Leech - Melide
  12. Me ... >

·

Playlist vom 24.01.2019

Eine Sendung mit Paradisco ...

  1. Puts Marie - Catalan Heat
  2. Klaus Johann Grobe - Du bist so symmetrisch
  3. Paradisco - Halo
  4. Paradisco - Eerie Waters
  5. Paradisco - White Cats
  6. Paradisco - Escalator (live im Radieschen)
  7. Paradisco - Two Old Stones
  8. Paradisco - Brave Boy
  9. Wolfman - Modern Age
  10. All XS - ... >