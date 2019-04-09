Playlist 9.4.19

Artist / Track / Album / Lable / Year
Vasco Rossi / Splendida Giornata (Eric Duncan Edit) / Anything Goes, Rollover Milano / 2018
Lucio Dalla/ La Signora (Remastered in 192 KHz) / duvudubà / Sony Italy / 2018
Lee Fields & The Expressions / It Rains Love / It Rains Love / Big Crown Records / 2019
Chelsea Wilson / Give You Up / Chasing Gold / Self released / 2019
Cookin‘ On 3 Burners, Kaiit / Warning / Lab Experiments Vol. 2 / Soul Messin‘ Records / 2018
Kalabrese feat. Sarah Pallin / Kafi Leid / Single / Compost Recordings / 2014
Fenster / HBW / The Room / Altin Village & Mine Records / 2018
Genesis Owusu / WUTD / Single / Ourness / 2019
The Internet / The Beat Goes On / Hive Mind / Columbia / 2018
Ibibio Sound Machine / Tell Me (Doko Mien) / Doko Mien / Merge Records / 2019
Tom Vek / Sherman / Luck / Moshi Moshi Records / 2014
Dianas / Heart Of Me / Leave Love / Interia Acces / 2017
Clara Luzia / The Drugs Do Work / Here’s To Nemesis / Asinella Records / 2019
Jaakko Eino Kalevi / Macho / Modern Life / Helmi Levyt / 2010
together PANGEA / Never Said I Wanna / Single / Nettwork Music Group / 2019
Dave / Black / Psychodrama / Neighbourhood Recordings / 2019
Fatoni / Die Anderen / Single / Universal / 2019
Haiyti / Chatboy / Single / Universal / 2019
Die Goldenen Zitroenen / Es Nervt / More Than A Feeling / Buback Tonträger / 2019
NxWorries, Anderson.Paak, Knxwledge / Lyk Dis / Yes Lawd! / Stone Throw Records / 2016
Naked Beast / Crazy Carl’s Thing / Naed Beast / Guitars and Bongo Records / 2019
NoName / Self / Room25 / Self released / 2018
Shafiq Husayn feat. Bilal / Between Us 2 / The Loop / Eglo / 2019
L’Imperatrice / Some Paradise / Mathahari ( Edition Imperale ) / microqlima / 2019
The Baggios / Deserto / Vulcao / Toca Discos / 2018
Fumaca Preta / Pina Colada / Pepas / Stolen Bodys Records / 2019
Baro / wdubi / Just Problems You Got To Know / Speak To Me In Flora / 2017
People Under The Stairs / The Red Onion Wrap / Sencerely, the P / Piecelock 70 /2019
Dai Buger / Where My Girls / Soft Serve / First One Up / 2017
Knocked Loose / Mistakes Like Fractures / Single / Pure Noise Records / 2019
Tame Impala / Elephant / Lonerism / Modular Recordings / 2012
The Drums / Loner / Single / Anti / 2019
Night Running / Cage The Elephant, Beck / Single / RCA / 2019
Thnx for all the Love….