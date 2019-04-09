Klangbecken
Safari Song - Greta Van Fleet
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Maisch!

Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

Playlist 9.4.19

Artist / Track / Album / Lable / Year

Vasco Rossi / Splendida Giornata (Eric Duncan Edit) / Anything Goes, Rollover Milano / 2018

Lucio Dalla/ La Signora (Remastered in 192 KHz) / duvudubà / Sony Italy / 2018

Lee Fields & The Expressions / It Rains Love / It Rains Love / Big Crown Records / 2019

Chelsea Wilson / Give You Up / Chasing Gold / Self released / 2019

Cookin‘ On 3 Burners, Kaiit / Warning / Lab Experiments Vol. 2 / Soul Messin‘ Records / 2018

Kalabrese feat. Sarah Pallin / Kafi Leid / Single / Compost Recordings / 2014

Fenster / HBW / The Room / Altin Village & Mine Records / 2018

Genesis Owusu / WUTD / Single / Ourness / 2019

The Internet / The Beat Goes On / Hive Mind / Columbia / 2018

Ibibio Sound Machine / Tell Me (Doko Mien) / Doko Mien / Merge Records / 2019

Tom Vek / Sherman / Luck / Moshi Moshi Records / 2014

Dianas / Heart Of Me / Leave Love / Interia Acces / 2017

Clara Luzia / The Drugs Do Work / Here’s To Nemesis / Asinella Records / 2019

Jaakko Eino Kalevi / Macho / Modern Life / Helmi Levyt / 2010

together PANGEA / Never Said I Wanna / Single / Nettwork Music Group / 2019

Dave / Black / Psychodrama / Neighbourhood Recordings / 2019

Fatoni / Die Anderen / Single / Universal / 2019

Haiyti / Chatboy / Single / Universal / 2019

Die Goldenen Zitroenen / Es Nervt / More Than A Feeling / Buback Tonträger / 2019

NxWorries, Anderson.Paak, Knxwledge / Lyk Dis / Yes Lawd! / Stone Throw Records / 2016

Naked Beast / Crazy Carl’s Thing / Naed Beast / Guitars and Bongo Records / 2019

NoName / Self / Room25 / Self released / 2018

Shafiq Husayn feat. Bilal / Between Us 2 / The Loop / Eglo / 2019

L’Imperatrice / Some Paradise / Mathahari ( Edition Imperale ) / microqlima / 2019

The Baggios / Deserto / Vulcao / Toca Discos / 2018

Fumaca Preta / Pina Colada / Pepas / Stolen Bodys Records / 2019

Baro / wdubi / Just Problems You Got To Know / Speak To Me In Flora / 2017

People Under The Stairs / The Red Onion Wrap / Sencerely, the P / Piecelock 70 /2019

Dai Buger / Where My Girls / Soft Serve / First One Up / 2017

Knocked Loose / Mistakes Like Fractures / Single / Pure Noise Records / 2019

Tame Impala / Elephant / Lonerism / Modular Recordings / 2012

The Drums / Loner / Single / Anti / 2019

Night Running / Cage The Elephant, Beck / Single / RCA / 2019

Thnx for all the Love….

 

 

 

 

 

 

