Las Venas Abiertas
Über die Sendung

Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 1.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 15.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 29.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 12.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 26.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 10.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 24.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 7.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 21.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 4.9., 20:00 - 21:00
Las Venas Abiertas

Kotaro, Nagoya Hardcore, Downtown Noise Punk, Skate & Ground Zero

 

Ausgabe von 17. April, 2. Teil mit Bands von V/A compilation albums mit Verschiedene Interpreten.

Tracklist:

  1. Cervix – Sacrificial Life (Kotaro Mission)
  2. Nomad – 政治 (Kotaro Mission)
  3. Earthpig – Shock Treatment (Kotaro Mission)
  4. Bloodkrow Butcher – Big Brother (Kotaro Mission)
  5. La Misma – Saudade (Ground Zero NYC 2013)
  6. Goosebumps – I Know I Did It (Ground Zero NYC 2013)
  7. Putrida – No Es Vivir (Ground Zero NYC 2013)
  8. Sad Boys – No Friends (Ground Zero NYC 2013)
  9. Bortgang – Violent State (Ground Zero NYC 2013)
  10. Perdition – Conflagration (Ground Zero NYC 2013)
  11. People – Noise Nation (Downtown Noise Punker Vol. 3)
  12. Formby Channel – Wanky Pants (Downtown Noise Punker Vol. 3)
  13. Nekromantiker – Crusty Voice (Downtown Noise Punker Vol. 3)
  14. 九狼吽 – Soul Head (Nagoya City Hardcore)
  15. Demolition – Life In Black (Nagoya City Hardcore)
  16. Violent Coercion – Finding Hope (Thrash Revenge On Skull Island)
  17. Sacrilege B.C. – The Golden Age Of Decay (Thrash Revenge On Skull Island)
  18. Pretentious Assholes – Kill Thy Slavemaster (Possessed To Skate)
  19. Unanswered – Classification (Possessed To Skate)
  20. Palatka – Apartment + Property Values (Possessed To Skate)
  21. Assel – Enkelriktad (Swedish Assault)
  22. Gadget – Angel Inc. (Swedish Assault)
  23. Sayyadina – Retaliation (Swedish Assault)
  24. God Macabre – Ashes Of Mourning Life (Swedish Assault)
Spezialausgabe Belgien

  Ausgabe von 20. Februar mit Belgische Bands in der Richtung von Punk Rock, HC Punk, Raw Punk, Crust Punk, Anarcho Punk... Tracklist:

    ... >

Rückblick 2018

  Ausgabe von 26. Dezember: 1 Jahr Lärm in einer Stunde Tracklist:

  1. Parasit - Till Sista Kugg
  2. The Stalin - Fifteen ... >