Kotaro, Nagoya Hardcore, Downtown Noise Punk, Skate & Ground Zero

Ausgabe von 17. April, 2. Teil mit Bands von V/A compilation albums mit Verschiedene Interpreten.
Tracklist:
- Cervix – Sacrificial Life (Kotaro Mission)
- Nomad – 政治 (Kotaro Mission)
- Earthpig – Shock Treatment (Kotaro Mission)
- Bloodkrow Butcher – Big Brother (Kotaro Mission)
- La Misma – Saudade (Ground Zero NYC 2013)
- Goosebumps – I Know I Did It (Ground Zero NYC 2013)
- Putrida – No Es Vivir (Ground Zero NYC 2013)
- Sad Boys – No Friends (Ground Zero NYC 2013)
- Bortgang – Violent State (Ground Zero NYC 2013)
- Perdition – Conflagration (Ground Zero NYC 2013)
- People – Noise Nation (Downtown Noise Punker Vol. 3)
- Formby Channel – Wanky Pants (Downtown Noise Punker Vol. 3)
- Nekromantiker – Crusty Voice (Downtown Noise Punker Vol. 3)
- 九狼吽 – Soul Head (Nagoya City Hardcore)
- Demolition – Life In Black (Nagoya City Hardcore)
- Violent Coercion – Finding Hope (Thrash Revenge On Skull Island)
- Sacrilege B.C. – The Golden Age Of Decay (Thrash Revenge On Skull Island)
- Pretentious Assholes – Kill Thy Slavemaster (Possessed To Skate)
- Unanswered – Classification (Possessed To Skate)
- Palatka – Apartment + Property Values (Possessed To Skate)
- Assel – Enkelriktad (Swedish Assault)
- Gadget – Angel Inc. (Swedish Assault)
- Sayyadina – Retaliation (Swedish Assault)
- God Macabre – Ashes Of Mourning Life (Swedish Assault)