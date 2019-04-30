Playlist 30.4.19

Artist / Track / Album, Release / Lable / Year

Don Cherry / Brown Rice / Brown Rice / EMI / 1975

Sarah Webster Fabio / Boss Soul: 12 Poems / Folksways Records / 1972

Madalitsa Band / Mita / Wasalala / Les Discques Bongo Joe / 2019

Fatima / Gara Ndichauya / Single / Military Touch Movement / 2019

Jeich Ould Badu And Ahmedou Ahmed Lewla / Nehawd / Top WZN / Sahel Sounds / 2017

Azymuth / Junos Mais Uma Vez / Demos 1973 – 1975 / Far Out Recordings / 2019

Altin Gün / Yolcu / Gece / Glitterbeat / 2019

Minyo Crusaders / Tanko Bushi / Echoes Of Japan / V-Pine Records / 2017

Foxy / Shuggie / We Are The 21 Century First Abassadores Of Peace & Magic / Jagjaguwar / 2013

Lizzo / Juice / Coz I Love You / Atlantic / 2019

Genesis Owusu / Wit‘ Da Team / SIngle / Ourness / 2018

Swindle feat. D Double E, Kiko Bun / Take It Back / Single / Brownswood Recordings / 2019

Choosey & Exile / Satisfied feat. Fashawn / Black Beans / Dirty Science / 2019

Cap Kendricks / Mauna Kea / Single / Cap Kendricks / 2018

Collate / Streets / Streets LP / Deep Tech Records / 2019

Burt Friedman, Dresvn / Plastikthai, Voyage (Dj Sotofett’s Extended Mix) / Dj Kicks Deeptron Mixed Tracks / !K7 Music / 2018

Juan Atkins / Track Ten / Back To Basics / Parlophone Records / 2004

Claudia Barry / Love For The Sake Of Love / Sweet Dynamite / Lollipop Records / 1993

Marcia Hines / You / Single / Wizard Records / 1975

Mahmundi / Qual E A Sua / Para Dias Ruins / Universal / 2018

TLC / No Scrubs / Fanmail / Laface Records / 1999

Destny’s Child / The Writings On The Wall / Sony / 1999

M.I.A. / Sunshowers / Arular / XL Recordings / 2005

Bikini Kill / For Tammy Rae / Pussy Wipped / Bikini Kill Recordings / 1993

The Raincoats / Off Duty Trip / The Raincoats / WeThree / 1973

Raze De Soare / Intr O Cafena Original Mix / Albatros / Future Nuggets / 2015

Geoffrey Oryema / Makambo / Exil / Real World Records / 1990

EL Buho Lido Pimienta Remix / Humano / Tributaries: A Remix Album (El Buho Remixes) / Wonderwheel Recordings / 2018

Danit, Mose / Naturaleza (Mose Edit) / Buddah-Bar XX / George V Records / 2018

Mt. Wolf / Burgs / Red Ep / CRC Music Group / 2015

Wizard Apprentice / Sensuality / I Am Invisible / Selfreleased / 2018