RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Maisch!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Maisch Gosteli
  • Di, 7.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 14.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 21.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 28.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 4.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 11.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 18.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 25.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 2.7., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 9.7., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Dienstag Morgen

Playlist 30.4.19

Artist / Track / Album, Release / Lable / Year

Don Cherry / Brown Rice / Brown Rice / EMI / 1975

Sarah Webster Fabio / Boss Soul: 12 Poems / Folksways Records / 1972

Madalitsa Band / Mita / Wasalala / Les Discques Bongo Joe / 2019

Fatima / Gara Ndichauya / Single / Military Touch Movement / 2019

Jeich Ould Badu And Ahmedou Ahmed Lewla / Nehawd / Top WZN / Sahel Sounds / 2017

Azymuth / Junos Mais Uma Vez / Demos 1973 – 1975 / Far Out Recordings / 2019

Altin Gün / Yolcu / Gece / Glitterbeat / 2019

Minyo Crusaders / Tanko Bushi / Echoes Of Japan / V-Pine Records / 2017

Foxy / Shuggie / We Are The 21 Century First Abassadores Of Peace & Magic / Jagjaguwar / 2013

Lizzo / Juice / Coz I Love You / Atlantic / 2019

Genesis Owusu / Wit‘ Da Team / SIngle / Ourness / 2018

Swindle feat. D Double E, Kiko Bun / Take It Back / Single / Brownswood Recordings / 2019

Choosey & Exile / Satisfied feat. Fashawn / Black Beans / Dirty Science / 2019

Cap Kendricks / Mauna Kea / Single / Cap Kendricks / 2018

Collate / Streets / Streets LP / Deep Tech Records / 2019

Burt Friedman, Dresvn / Plastikthai, Voyage (Dj Sotofett’s Extended Mix) / Dj Kicks Deeptron Mixed Tracks / !K7 Music / 2018

Juan Atkins / Track Ten / Back To Basics / Parlophone Records / 2004

Claudia Barry / Love For The Sake Of Love / Sweet Dynamite / Lollipop Records / 1993

Marcia Hines / You / Single / Wizard Records / 1975

Mahmundi / Qual E A Sua / Para Dias Ruins / Universal / 2018

TLC / No Scrubs / Fanmail / Laface Records / 1999

Destny’s Child / The Writings On The Wall / Sony / 1999

M.I.A. / Sunshowers / Arular / XL Recordings / 2005

Bikini Kill / For Tammy Rae / Pussy Wipped / Bikini Kill Recordings / 1993

The Raincoats / Off Duty Trip / The Raincoats / WeThree / 1973

Raze De Soare / Intr O Cafena  Original Mix / Albatros / Future Nuggets / 2015

Geoffrey Oryema / Makambo / Exil / Real World Records / 1990

EL Buho Lido Pimienta Remix / Humano / Tributaries: A Remix Album (El Buho Remixes) / Wonderwheel Recordings / 2018

Danit, Mose / Naturaleza (Mose Edit) / Buddah-Bar XX / George V Records / 2018

Mt. Wolf / Burgs / Red Ep / CRC Music Group / 2015

Wizard Apprentice / Sensuality / I Am Invisible / Selfreleased / 2018

 

 

 

 

Playlist 23.4.19

Track / Artist / Album, Release / Lable, Distributer / Year Kan Sano / Everybody Loves The Sunshine / 7" / Razor N Tape / 2013 Shuggie Otis / Aht Uh Mi ... >

Playlist 16.4.19

Track / Artist / Album, Release / Lable,Distributer / Year Tedium / Arrangement / Single / ??? Cold Vein / The Pro-Teens / Single / Collage of Knowledge / ... >

Playlist 9.4.19

Artist / Track / Album / Lable / Year Vasco Rossi / Splendida Giornata (Eric Duncan Edit) / Anything Goes, Rollover Milano / 2018 Lucio Dalla/ La Signora ... >

Playlist 2.4.19

Some old gems....some new releases....some love and warmth...... Artist / Song / Album / Lable, Distributer / Year The O'Jays / Lovetrain / Back Stabbers ... >

Playlist 19.3.19

Artist /  Track / Release, Album / Lable, Distributer / Year Saun & Starr / Hot SHot / 7" / Daptone / 2014 Rare Silk / Storm / Original Release ... >

Playlist 12.3.19

Artist / Track / Album / Lable / Year Joyce / Me Disseram / Joyce / Phillips / 1968 Ronald Mesquita / Balanca Pena / Ronald Mesquita / Original Release ... >

Playlist 5.3.19

Artist / Track / Album / Lable / Year John Holt / Never Never Never / 1000 Volts Of Holt / Trojan Records / 1973 Ernie Smith / Pitta Patta / 7" / Trojan ... >

Playlist 26.2.19

Artist / Track / Album / Lable / Year Bill Withers / Lovely Day / 7" / CBS / 1977 Leo'S Sunshipp / Give Me The Sunshine / Original Release: We Need Each ... >

Playlist 19.2.19

Artist / Track / Album / Lable / Year temani. / Power / Single / Sky Hight Records / 2018 Ravyn Lenae / Sticky / Crush Ep / Atlantic / 2018 Sudan ... >

Playlist 12.2.19

Artist / Album / Track / Lable / Year Ramp / Come To Knowledge / Daylight / ABC Blue Thumb / 1977 William Bell / 7" / I Forgot To Be Your Lover / Stax / ... >

Playlist 29.1.19

Interpret / Track / Album / Lable / Year Nina Simone / Here Comes The Sun / Here Comes The Sun / RCA Victor / 1971 Les McCan & Eddie Harrys / Compared ... >

Playlist 22.1.19

Artist / Track / Album / Lable / Year The Brothers Of Soul / A Lifetime / 7" / Boo / 1970 The Delfonics / Walk Right Up To The Sun / Tell Me This Is A ... >