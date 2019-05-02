Botz 3000
Über die Sendung

Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Sendung

Las Venas Abiertas

·

Distortion To Hell, Rapsodie, Hardcore Fresno & more

 

Ausgabe von 1. Mai, 3. und letzte Teil mit Bands von V/A compilation albums mit Verschiedene Interpreten.

Tracklist:

  1. Unexpected – Bad Habits (Hardcore Amerika – The Reagan Years 1st Term)
  2. Deranged Diction – Kill Or Be Killed (Hardcore Amerika – The Reagan Years 1st Term)
  3. Suburban Decay – All Talk No Action (Hardcore Amerika – The Reagan Years 1st Term)
  4. Detention – Start (Hardcore Amerika – The Reagan Years 1st Term)
  5. Disorderly Conduct – They Say (Hardcore Amerika – The Reagan Years 1st Term)
  6. Accelerators – Reaganomics Fuck Off (Hardcore Amerika – The Reagan Years 1st Term)
  7. Anti-Septic – Visions Of Power (Order Of The Kite Volume One)
  8. Crime – Suicide (Order Of The Kite Volume One)
  9. The Clay – The Demilitarized Neutrality (Order Of The Kite Volume Two)
  10. Dead Person – M.D.I. (Order Of The Kite Volume Two)
  11. LSD – Warst Time (Order Of The Kite Volume Two)
  12. 自我 – Out Of Place + Minded Child (自殺レーベル・オムニバス)
  13. M-78 – Untitled (自殺レーベル・オムニバス)
  14. Zoi – Psaulme 1 (Rapsodie)
  15. Heimat-Los – Brutal Thanksgiving (Rapsodie)
  16. Final Blast – Minority (Rapsodie)
  17. Death Camp – New Society (Hardcore 84 Fresno Compilation)
  18. Harsh Reality – Next World War (Hardcore 84 Fresno Compilation)
  19. Primer Grey – Drugs In My Pocket (Hardcore 84 Fresno Compilation)
  20. No Admission – Blind Nation (Distortion To Hell Again!! Vol.2 – The Demo Series)
  21. Zionide – Sweet SS Christ (Distortion To Hell Again!! Vol.2 – The Demo Series)
  22. Snifter – Shades Of Your God (Distortion To Hell Again!! Vol.2 – The Demo Series)

 

