Distortion To Hell, Rapsodie, Hardcore Fresno & more

Ausgabe von 1. Mai, 3. und letzte Teil mit Bands von V/A compilation albums mit Verschiedene Interpreten.
Tracklist:
- Unexpected – Bad Habits (Hardcore Amerika – The Reagan Years 1st Term)
- Deranged Diction – Kill Or Be Killed (Hardcore Amerika – The Reagan Years 1st Term)
- Suburban Decay – All Talk No Action (Hardcore Amerika – The Reagan Years 1st Term)
- Detention – Start (Hardcore Amerika – The Reagan Years 1st Term)
- Disorderly Conduct – They Say (Hardcore Amerika – The Reagan Years 1st Term)
- Accelerators – Reaganomics Fuck Off (Hardcore Amerika – The Reagan Years 1st Term)
- Anti-Septic – Visions Of Power (Order Of The Kite Volume One)
- Crime – Suicide (Order Of The Kite Volume One)
- The Clay – The Demilitarized Neutrality (Order Of The Kite Volume Two)
- Dead Person – M.D.I. (Order Of The Kite Volume Two)
- LSD – Warst Time (Order Of The Kite Volume Two)
- 自我 – Out Of Place + Minded Child (自殺レーベル・オムニバス)
- M-78 – Untitled (自殺レーベル・オムニバス)
- Zoi – Psaulme 1 (Rapsodie)
- Heimat-Los – Brutal Thanksgiving (Rapsodie)
- Final Blast – Minority (Rapsodie)
- Death Camp – New Society (Hardcore 84 Fresno Compilation)
- Harsh Reality – Next World War (Hardcore 84 Fresno Compilation)
- Primer Grey – Drugs In My Pocket (Hardcore 84 Fresno Compilation)
- No Admission – Blind Nation (Distortion To Hell Again!! Vol.2 – The Demo Series)
- Zionide – Sweet SS Christ (Distortion To Hell Again!! Vol.2 – The Demo Series)
- Snifter – Shades Of Your God (Distortion To Hell Again!! Vol.2 – The Demo Series)
The High Road: Sonntag 19. Mai um 23 Uhr
The High Road: Domingo 19 de Mayo a las 23 Hs.