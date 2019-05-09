Klangbecken
How To Boil An Egg - Courtney Barnett
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit der Moderatorin Nädlä Radi.

Der Morgen Donnerstag

·

Heilende Klänge für Dich…

#letmehealyou #gethealed #rabeishealing

 

Ein weiterer Donnschtimorge.

good Vibes only.

Hier die Playlist.

 

 

 

Harry Nilsson – (Thursday) Here’s Why I Did Not Go to Work Today
Sopwith Camel – Sneaky Smith
Eugene McDaniels – The Parasite
Yazmin Lacey – 90 Degrees
The Cobra Lamps – Little Drones
Tess Parks & Anton Newcombe – Cocaine Cat
The Olympians – Diana by My Side
Abstract Orchestra – Two Can Win
The Vryll Society – Deep Blue Skies
Ouzo Bazooka – Yolar
Ulrika Spacek – There’s a Little Passing Cloud in You
Dirty Art Club – Sun Burn
Boy Azooga – Jerry
Zayk – Kurt
Ghostpoet – Freakshow
White Denim – Magazin
Father John Misty – Date Night
Ian Brown – Can’t See Me
Black Grape – A Big Day in the North
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Fountain of Good Fortune
LITE – Echolocation
Kurt Vile – Loading Zones
The Lay Llamas – Chronicles from the Fourth Planet
Gaz Coombes – Walk the Walk
Linda Vogel – No Man Is an Island (Verlosung)
Stage Kids – Cyniculture
Brock Berrigan, Panthurr – Friday Night
Birocratic – Shakedown
Causa Sui – The Juice
Swatka City – The End is Fear (Verlosung)
Thee Oh Sees – C
Wooden Shijps – Home
Josefin Öhrn & The Liberation – Baby Come On

 

Jeden Donnerstagmorgen liefert "normalerweise" Nadja zwischen 08:00-11:00 Uhr eine vorzügliche Auswahl an Tracks, die das Herz bewegen, zum Tanzen motivieren oder einfach im Hintergrund aus den Federn locken. Heute nicht! Heute einmal als würdiger Stellvertreter im Einsatz ist der gute Bäschtu vom Radiesli. Er hat sich die Mühe gegeben, drei ganze Stunden lang euch mit Schweizer Musik einzudecken. Aber schaut selbst:

  1. Giles, Giles & Fripp - Thursday Morning
    2. ... >