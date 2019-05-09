Heilende Klänge für Dich…

Ein weiterer Donnschtimorge.

good Vibes only.

Hier die Playlist.

Harry Nilsson – (Thursday) Here’s Why I Did Not Go to Work Today

Sopwith Camel – Sneaky Smith

Eugene McDaniels – The Parasite

Yazmin Lacey – 90 Degrees

The Cobra Lamps – Little Drones

Tess Parks & Anton Newcombe – Cocaine Cat

The Olympians – Diana by My Side

Abstract Orchestra – Two Can Win

The Vryll Society – Deep Blue Skies

Ouzo Bazooka – Yolar

Ulrika Spacek – There’s a Little Passing Cloud in You

Dirty Art Club – Sun Burn

Boy Azooga – Jerry

Zayk – Kurt

Ghostpoet – Freakshow

White Denim – Magazin

Father John Misty – Date Night

Ian Brown – Can’t See Me

Black Grape – A Big Day in the North

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Fountain of Good Fortune

LITE – Echolocation

Kurt Vile – Loading Zones

The Lay Llamas – Chronicles from the Fourth Planet

Gaz Coombes – Walk the Walk

Linda Vogel – No Man Is an Island (Verlosung)

Stage Kids – Cyniculture

Brock Berrigan, Panthurr – Friday Night

Birocratic – Shakedown

Causa Sui – The Juice

Swatka City – The End is Fear (Verlosung)

Thee Oh Sees – C

Wooden Shijps – Home

Josefin Öhrn & The Liberation – Baby Come On