The Hottest Morning Show in Town

Playlist vom 15.05.19, Der Morgen

Stormzy – Shut Up (Instrumental)

Four Tet – Teenage Birdsong

Flying Lotus – More (feat. Anderson .Paak)

D’Angelo and The Vanguard – Back to the Future (Part I)

San Ul Lin – 내 마음에 주단을 깔고

The Growlers – Monotonia

King Champion Sounds – What Amanda Meant

Flower Travellin‘ Band – Satori Pt 1

The Comet Is Coming – Summon The Fire

Newen Afrobeat – Open Your Eyes (feat. Kologbo)

The Souljazz Orchestra – Jericho

Claude Rodap – Syn-ka

Pedrinho – Odio Sem Valor

Madalitso Band – Vina Vina Malawi

Olinga Gaston – Ngon Engap

Helado Negro – Lentamente

Toro y Moi – Freelance

Agar Agar – Prettiest Virgin

La Batteria – Derrick

Mild Orange – Stranger

Skinshape – Soul Groove

Lydia Lunch and Die Haut – Der Karaibische Western

Gewalt – Pawlow

L’Eclair – Castor MacDavid

Rodrigo Amarante – That Old Dream Of Ours

Boogarins – Doce

Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – A 1000 Times

My Magical Glowing Lens – Supernova

Stanley Brinks and the Wave Pictures – Orange Juice

Shorty Long – Burnt Toast And Black Coffee

The Meters – Hand Clapping Song

Latimore – There’s A Red Neck In The Soul Band

Firefly – You Can Lead Me

Willie Hutch – Brothers Gonna Work It Out

Willie Wright – Right On For the Darkness

Liniker e os Caramelows – Bem Bom

Senyaka – Bayanyonyoba