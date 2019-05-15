The Hottest Morning Show in Town

Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Playlist vom 15.05.19, Der Morgen

Stormzy – Shut Up (Instrumental)
Four Tet – Teenage Birdsong
Flying Lotus – More (feat. Anderson .Paak)
D’Angelo and The Vanguard – Back to the Future (Part I)
San Ul Lin – 내 마음에 주단을 깔고
The Growlers – Monotonia
King Champion Sounds – What Amanda Meant
Flower Travellin‘ Band – Satori Pt 1
The Comet Is Coming – Summon The Fire
Newen Afrobeat – Open Your Eyes (feat. Kologbo)
The Souljazz Orchestra – Jericho
Claude Rodap – Syn-ka
Pedrinho – Odio Sem Valor
Madalitso Band – Vina Vina Malawi
Olinga Gaston – Ngon Engap
Helado Negro – Lentamente
Toro y Moi – Freelance
Agar Agar – Prettiest Virgin
La Batteria – Derrick
Mild Orange – Stranger
Skinshape – Soul Groove
Lydia Lunch and Die Haut – Der Karaibische Western
Gewalt – Pawlow
L’Eclair – Castor MacDavid
Rodrigo Amarante – That Old Dream Of Ours
Boogarins – Doce
Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – A 1000 Times
My Magical Glowing Lens – Supernova
Stanley Brinks and the Wave Pictures – Orange Juice
Shorty Long – Burnt Toast And Black Coffee
The Meters – Hand Clapping Song
Latimore – There’s A Red Neck In The Soul Band
Firefly – You Can Lead Me
Willie Hutch – Brothers Gonna Work It Out
Willie Wright – Right On For the Darkness
Liniker e os Caramelows – Bem Bom
Senyaka – Bayanyonyoba

