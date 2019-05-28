Abbazappa`s gespielte lieder 139 Sendung 28.05.2019

Abbazappa – RaBe 139 Sendung 28.05.2019
Heavy Music keeps you young….
01 Whitesnake – In the Still of the Night(1987)
02 Whitesnake – Shut Up & Kiss Me(2019)
03 Whitesnake – After All(2019)
04 Killer – Rock’n Roll Soldiers(1984)
05 Killer – Gonna Be a Star(2019)
06 Ian Gillan & Javelins – Love Potion #9(1964)
07 Ian Gillan & The Javelins – Rock and Roll Music(2018)
08 Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog(2018)
09 DEEP SUN – Worship The Warship(2019)
10 N.M.A. Whatever(2019)
11 Duff Mckagan – Tenderness(2019)
12 Thunder – Fly on the Wall(2019)
13 Annie Taylor- Under Your Spell(2019)