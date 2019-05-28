Abbazappa`s gespielte lieder 139 Sendung 28.05.2019

Abbazappa – RaBe 139 Sendung 28.05.2019

Heavy Music keeps you young….

01 Whitesnake – In the Still of the Night(1987)

02 Whitesnake – Shut Up & Kiss Me(2019)

03 Whitesnake – After All(2019)

04 Killer – Rock’n Roll Soldiers(1984)

05 Killer – Gonna Be a Star(2019)

06 Ian Gillan & Javelins – Love Potion #9(1964)

07 Ian Gillan & The Javelins – Rock and Roll Music(2018)

08 Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog(2018)

09 DEEP SUN – Worship The Warship(2019)

10 N.M.A. Whatever(2019)

11 Duff Mckagan – Tenderness(2019)

12 Thunder – Fly on the Wall(2019)

13 Annie Taylor- Under Your Spell(2019)