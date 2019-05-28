Klangbecken
Livestream - Radio Bern
AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 11.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 25.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 9.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 23.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 6.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 20.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 3.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 17.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 1.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 15.10., 20:00 - 21:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

AbbAZappA

·

Abbazappa`s gespielte lieder 139 Sendung 28.05.2019

Abbazappa – RaBe 139 Sendung 28.05.2019
Heavy Music keeps you young….

01 Whitesnake – In the Still of the Night(1987)
02 Whitesnake – Shut Up & Kiss Me(2019)
03 Whitesnake – After All(2019)
04 Killer – Rock’n Roll Soldiers(1984)
05 Killer – Gonna Be a Star(2019)
06 Ian Gillan & Javelins – Love Potion #9(1964)
07 Ian Gillan & The Javelins – Rock and Roll Music(2018)
08 Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog(2018)
09 DEEP SUN – Worship The Warship(2019)
10 N.M.A. Whatever(2019)
11 Duff Mckagan – Tenderness(2019)
12 Thunder – Fly on the Wall(2019)
13 Annie Taylor- Under Your Spell(2019)

·

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo ..

Abbazappa`s Musikperlen, Coole Lieder, die du wahrscheinlich, no nie ghört hast. gibts by Abbazappa, am Dienstag ... >

·

In Love with Abbazappa!

134 Sendung 19.03.2019 Frühlingsgefühle Gespielte Lieder In Love with Abbazappa 01 Tina Turner - Whole Lotta ... >