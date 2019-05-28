Playlist 28.5.19

Artist / Track / Album, Release / Lable, Distributer / Year
Ladi6 / Royal Blue (Sensible J,Silent Jay und Roland Fisher Remix) / Nightmares on Wax – Back To Mine / Back To Mine / 2019
Tutuu Sweeney / Cut The Corner / Lessions Of The Ghetto / Selfreleased / 2017
Shabazz Palaces / Swerve – The Reeping Of All That Is Worthwile / Black Up / Sub Pop / 2011
Ria Boss / Holding Hands In Public / Underwater / Lucidhouse / 2018
Tyler, The Creator / Erfquake / Igor / Sony / 2019
The Supremes / Eartquake / Lost & Found / Motown / 2004
Ernie Smith / Pitta Patta / Single / Steady Records / 1972
Ken Boothe / Everything I Own / Everything I Own / Trojan records / 1974
Sophisticated Ladies / This Ain’t Really Love / Single / Kalita / 2018
Pete Rodriguez / I Like It Like That / Single / Alegre / 1967
Kassin / Relax / Relax / Luaka / 2018
Bileo / You Can Win / Single / Watts City Records / 1979
Billy Davis / No Longer Lovers / Single / Selfreleased / 2016
Winston Surfshirt / Just For The Records / Single / Sweat It Out / 2018
Jesse Koolhaas / Cutting Room / Organized / Urban Waves Records / 2019
Gypsy Kings / Boamboleio / Gypsy Kings / P.E.M / 1987
Kumbia Queers / Mientes / Pecados Tropicales / Comfortzone / 2012
Sons / Family Dinner / Single / Noisesome Recordings / 2019
Die Ärzte / Teenagerliebe / Die Ärzte Früher (1982-1983) / Hot Action Records / 2005
Atomic Cafe / Peachy Keen / Flamingo Ep / Prison? Records / 2019
YRU / New Beginnings / Single zum gleichnamigen Album, Release am Freitag im Gaskessel / 2019
Reborn By The Sunshine / Who I Am / These Old Feelin’s / Selfreleased / 2019
Karen Dalton / Something On Your Mind / On My Own Time / Light In The Attic / 2006
Black Sea Dahu / In Case I Fall For You / White Creatures / Mouthwaterin Records / 2018
Nadja Rose / Airplainmode / Single / Sony / 2019
J-E-T-S, Jimmy Edgar, Machine Drum, Mikky Blanco / Play / Zoospa /Innovative Leisure / 2019
Cool Out Sun / The Fight / Cool Out Sun / House Of Beige / 2018
Mildlife / The Magnificent Moon / Phase / Research Records / 2017
Bruhaha Babelico / Bruhaha II / Outro Tempo / Music From Memory / 2019
Mariah / Sotokara / Utakata No Hibi / Original Release on Sateto Inc. 1983, Reissue on Palto Flats / 2015
Brandy feat. Queen Latifa, Yoyo,MC Lyte / I Wanna Be Down / The Best Of Brandy / Warner / 2005
Merone / Ikke Snakk Til Meg / Single / Universal / 2006
La Nefera / Soy Nefera / A Lo Hecho Pecho / Empire / 2016
Rita Pavone / Come Te Non C’E‘ Nessuno / Rita Pavone / RCA Italia / 1963
The Botti-Endor Quartet / Volare / Amore Italian Style / Itamusica / 2015
Laneous / Modern Romance /Single / Soul Has No Tempo / 2019
The Beatles / Here Comes The Sun / Abby Road / Apple Records / 1969
Bill Withers / Lovely Day / SIngle / CBS / 1977
Cloud One / Spaced Out / Athmosphere Strut / Unidisc / 1976
todays playlist with some lovely support from Mila…spread the radio love!