RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Maisch!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Maisch Gosteli
Playlist 28.5.19

Artist / Track / Album, Release / Lable, Distributer / Year

Ladi6 / Royal Blue (Sensible J,Silent Jay und Roland Fisher Remix) / Nightmares on Wax – Back To Mine / Back To Mine / 2019

Tutuu Sweeney / Cut The Corner / Lessions Of The Ghetto / Selfreleased / 2017

Shabazz Palaces / Swerve – The Reeping Of All That Is Worthwile / Black Up / Sub Pop / 2011

Ria Boss / Holding Hands In Public / Underwater / Lucidhouse / 2018

Tyler, The Creator / Erfquake / Igor / Sony / 2019

The Supremes / Eartquake / Lost & Found / Motown / 2004

Ernie Smith / Pitta Patta / Single / Steady Records / 1972

Ken Boothe / Everything I Own / Everything I Own / Trojan records / 1974

Sophisticated Ladies / This Ain’t Really Love / Single / Kalita / 2018

Pete Rodriguez / I Like It Like That / Single / Alegre / 1967

Kassin / Relax / Relax / Luaka / 2018

Bileo / You Can Win / Single / Watts City Records / 1979

Billy Davis / No Longer Lovers / Single / Selfreleased / 2016

Winston Surfshirt / Just For The Records / Single / Sweat It Out / 2018

Jesse Koolhaas / Cutting Room / Organized / Urban Waves Records / 2019

Gypsy Kings / Boamboleio / Gypsy Kings / P.E.M / 1987

Kumbia Queers / Mientes / Pecados Tropicales / Comfortzone / 2012

Sons / Family Dinner / Single / Noisesome Recordings / 2019

Die Ärzte / Teenagerliebe / Die Ärzte Früher (1982-1983) / Hot Action Records / 2005

Atomic Cafe / Peachy Keen / Flamingo Ep / Prison? Records / 2019

YRU / New Beginnings / Single zum gleichnamigen Album, Release am Freitag im Gaskessel / 2019

Reborn By The Sunshine / Who I Am / These Old Feelin’s / Selfreleased / 2019

Karen Dalton / Something On Your Mind / On My Own Time / Light In The Attic / 2006

Black Sea Dahu / In Case I Fall For You / White Creatures / Mouthwaterin Records / 2018

Nadja Rose / Airplainmode / Single / Sony / 2019

J-E-T-S, Jimmy Edgar, Machine Drum, Mikky Blanco / Play / Zoospa /Innovative Leisure / 2019

Cool Out Sun / The Fight / Cool Out Sun / House Of Beige / 2018

Mildlife / The Magnificent Moon / Phase / Research Records / 2017

Bruhaha Babelico / Bruhaha II / Outro Tempo / Music From Memory / 2019

Mariah / Sotokara / Utakata No Hibi / Original Release on Sateto Inc. 1983, Reissue on Palto Flats / 2015

Brandy feat. Queen Latifa, Yoyo,MC Lyte / I Wanna Be Down /  The Best Of Brandy / Warner / 2005

Merone / Ikke Snakk Til Meg / Single / Universal / 2006

La Nefera / Soy Nefera / A Lo Hecho Pecho / Empire / 2016

Rita Pavone / Come Te Non C’E‘ Nessuno / Rita Pavone / RCA Italia / 1963

The Botti-Endor Quartet / Volare / Amore Italian Style / Itamusica / 2015

Laneous / Modern Romance /Single / Soul Has No Tempo / 2019

The Beatles / Here Comes The Sun / Abby Road / Apple Records / 1969

Bill Withers / Lovely Day / SIngle / CBS / 1977

Cloud One / Spaced Out / Athmosphere Strut / Unidisc / 1976

 

todays playlist with some lovely support from Mila…spread the radio love!

 

 

 

 

 

 

