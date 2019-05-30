Mit geballten Fäusten und zusammengebissenen Zähnen

Klangbecken
Las Venas Abiertas
Über die Sendung

Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Ausgabe von 29. Mai mit Powerviolence und Grindcore Musik. 35 Bands in einer Stunde!

Tracklist:

  1. Hatred Surge – Draw The Curtains
  2. Put To Death – Savage Execution
  3. Mind Eraser – Withdrawal Symptoms
  4. Chest Pain – Moron
  5. Knuckle Scraper – The Thing
  6. Mindless Mutant – Without
  7. Benümb – Swallow Conviction / Defecate Guilt
  8. Crom – Discipline Of Steel
  9. Burnout – Survivors Of Suicide
  10. Bookburner – DEA
  11. Violent Opposition – Schindler’s Regret
  12. Thick Skin – No Solution
  13. Gas Chamber – Stacked Logs
  14. Eyesore – The Divine Ones
  15. Sidetracked – Insult To Injury
  16. Spine – Intolerance
  17. Lie Still – Path Of Conviction
  18. Slave State – Ineffectual Nuisance
  19. Chopping Block – Consume
  20. Hail Of Rage – Scourge
  21. Seized – Farewell
  22. Drug Problem – Cottage Cheese Facelift
  23. Insect Warfare – Self Termination
  24. Wormrot – Compulsive Disposition
  25. Slight Slappers – My Reality And My Ideas
  26. Short Hate Temper – Bought Out
  27. Mindless – Skinned
  28. Suppression – Guilty Of Thinking
  29. Thug – Toolsteve
  30. Su19b – Deformity
  31. Demise – Is This Future
  32. Ruido – Problem
  33. Tomsk-7 – Bloodlink
  34. Pre Human Blasphemy – Eliminate
  35. Suffocation – Infecting The Crypts
Spezialausgabe Belgien

  Ausgabe von 20. Februar mit Belgische Bands in der Richtung von Punk Rock, HC Punk, Raw Punk, Crust Punk, Anarcho Punk... Tracklist:

    ... >

Rückblick 2018

  Ausgabe von 26. Dezember: 1 Jahr Lärm in einer Stunde Tracklist:

  1. Parasit - Till Sista Kugg
  2. The Stalin - Fifteen ... >