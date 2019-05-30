Mit geballten Fäusten und zusammengebissenen Zähnen

Ausgabe von 29. Mai mit Powerviolence und Grindcore Musik. 35 Bands in einer Stunde!
Tracklist:
- Hatred Surge – Draw The Curtains
- Put To Death – Savage Execution
- Mind Eraser – Withdrawal Symptoms
- Chest Pain – Moron
- Knuckle Scraper – The Thing
- Mindless Mutant – Without
- Benümb – Swallow Conviction / Defecate Guilt
- Crom – Discipline Of Steel
- Burnout – Survivors Of Suicide
- Bookburner – DEA
- Violent Opposition – Schindler’s Regret
- Thick Skin – No Solution
- Gas Chamber – Stacked Logs
- Eyesore – The Divine Ones
- Sidetracked – Insult To Injury
- Spine – Intolerance
- Lie Still – Path Of Conviction
- Slave State – Ineffectual Nuisance
- Chopping Block – Consume
- Hail Of Rage – Scourge
- Seized – Farewell
- Drug Problem – Cottage Cheese Facelift
- Insect Warfare – Self Termination
- Wormrot – Compulsive Disposition
- Slight Slappers – My Reality And My Ideas
- Short Hate Temper – Bought Out
- Mindless – Skinned
- Suppression – Guilty Of Thinking
- Thug – Toolsteve
- Su19b – Deformity
- Demise – Is This Future
- Ruido – Problem
- Tomsk-7 – Bloodlink
- Pre Human Blasphemy – Eliminate
- Suffocation – Infecting The Crypts