The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 05.06.19, Der Morgen
T. Nile – Trees
Woods – The Other Side
Donovan – Mellow Yellow
Jeffrey Lewis & The Junkyard – Broken Broken Broken Heart
Karen Dalton – Are You Leaving For The Country?
Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – A 1000 Times
Neutral Milk Hotel – In The Aeroplane Over The Sea
J&L Defer – Hard Fiction Road
Imarhan – Tamudre
Huun Huur Tu – Dangyna
The Builders and the Butchers – Bringin‘ Home the Rain
Colter Wall – The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie
The Honshu Wolves – Superwoman
The Pussywarmers – I Had A Dream
Sons Of Kemet – Play Mass
Greenwood Rhythm Coalition – Jewels
Ondatrópica – Descarga Trópica
Bossa Tres – Imprevisto
Neno Exporta Som – Deixa A Tristeza
Jimi Tenor – Tropical Eel
La Yegros – Viene de Mi
Lana Del Rey – Doin Time
ESINAM – Gavoé
Obongjayar – Never Change
Timber Timbre – Floating Cathedral
Lydia Lunch & Cypress Grove – I’ll Be Damned
Nick Hakim – Roller Skates
Floorbrothers – Do The Dance Dance
Kush K – Gentle Air
Kassette – Will You Be The Same
THE S.L.P. – Favourites (feat. Little Simz)
Sault – Don’t Waste My Time
Goat – Disco Fever
Stormzy – Vossi Bop
Yung Hurn – Y.Hurn Wieso?
Skepta – Greaze Mode (feat. Nafe Smallz)
Auntie Flo – Kabsa (Nicola Cruz Remix)
Kincaid – TFLLFT
Jamila Woods – Basquiat (feat. Saba)
Ramp – Everybody Loves The Sunshine