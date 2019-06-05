The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 05.06.19, Der Morgen

T. Nile – Trees

Woods – The Other Side

Donovan – Mellow Yellow

Jeffrey Lewis & The Junkyard – Broken Broken Broken Heart

Karen Dalton – Are You Leaving For The Country?

Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – A 1000 Times

Neutral Milk Hotel – In The Aeroplane Over The Sea

J&L Defer – Hard Fiction Road

Imarhan – Tamudre

Huun Huur Tu – Dangyna

The Builders and the Butchers – Bringin‘ Home the Rain

Colter Wall – The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie

The Honshu Wolves – Superwoman

The Pussywarmers – I Had A Dream

Sons Of Kemet – Play Mass

Greenwood Rhythm Coalition – Jewels

Ondatrópica – Descarga Trópica

Bossa Tres – Imprevisto

Neno Exporta Som – Deixa A Tristeza

Jimi Tenor – Tropical Eel

La Yegros – Viene de Mi

Lana Del Rey – Doin Time

ESINAM – Gavoé

Obongjayar – Never Change

Timber Timbre – Floating Cathedral

Lydia Lunch & Cypress Grove – I’ll Be Damned

Nick Hakim – Roller Skates

Floorbrothers – Do The Dance Dance

Kush K – Gentle Air

Kassette – Will You Be The Same

THE S.L.P. – Favourites (feat. Little Simz)

Sault – Don’t Waste My Time

Goat – Disco Fever

Stormzy – Vossi Bop

Yung Hurn – Y.Hurn Wieso?

Skepta – Greaze Mode (feat. Nafe Smallz)

Auntie Flo – Kabsa (Nicola Cruz Remix)

Kincaid – TFLLFT

Jamila Woods – Basquiat (feat. Saba)

Ramp – Everybody Loves The Sunshine