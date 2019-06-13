Klangbecken
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit der Moderatorin Nädlä Radi.

Nadja Radi
Der Morgen Donnerstag

Sweet Stuff, Bäschtu und Paléo….

Sweet Stuff heute im Donnschtimorgä. Bäschtu kommt vorbei und hat mal wieder mit Dani vom Paléo geplaudert.

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Evelyn Künneke – Ich freu mich schon auf Donnerstag
  • Molly Burch – Please Forgive Me
  • Feist – I’m Not Running Away
  • Lucy Dacus – Night Shift
  • Kaiit – Natural Woman
  • Angel Olsen – Unfucktheworld
  • Hand Habits – yr heart
  • The Shacks – All Day Long
  • Julia Jacklin – Pool Party
  • Haley Johnson – Tell Me Lies
  • TOPS – Way to be Loved
  • Julie Rhodes – In Your Garden
  • Pamela Mendez – World of Nothing
  • Karen Dalton – Something on Your Mind
  • Kadhja Bonet – Remember the Rain
  • Liniker e os Caramelhos – Bem Bom
  • Soko – We Might Be Dead by Tomorrow
  • France Gall – Poupée de cire, poupée de son
  • Sneaks – A Lil Close
  • Muthoni Drummer Queen – Suzie Noma
  • Shannon and the Clams – Tryin‘
  • Sampa the Great – Blessings
  • Noname, Akenya, Eryn Allen Kane -Reality Check
  • imbi the girl – acidic
  • Palberta – Fake-Out
  • Zayk – Kurt
  • ESG – U.F.O.
  • Nadia Rose – Airplane Mode
  • Tommy Lobo – Oh My Glob
  • Lana del Rey – Lust for Life (feat. the Weekend) (Festivalsommer – Paléo Festival Nyon)
  • Christine and the Queens – La marcheuse (Festivalsommer – Paléo Festival Nyon)
  • Hoshi – Femme à la mer (Festivalsommer – Paléo Festival Nyon)
Die aktuelle Donnerstagmorgen-Playlist

Jeden Donnerstagmorgen liefert "normalerweise" Nadja zwischen 08:00-11:00 Uhr eine vorzügliche Auswahl an Tracks, die das Herz bewegen, zum Tanzen motivieren oder einfach im Hintergrund aus den Federn locken. Heute nicht! Heute einmal als würdiger Stellvertreter im Einsatz ist der gute Bäschtu vom Radiesli. Er hat sich die Mühe gegeben, drei ganze Stunden lang euch mit Schweizer Musik einzudecken. Aber schaut selbst:

  1. Giles, Giles & Fripp - Thursday Morning
    2. ... >