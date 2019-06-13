Sweet Stuff, Bäschtu und Paléo….

Sweet Stuff heute im Donnschtimorgä. Bäschtu kommt vorbei und hat mal wieder mit Dani vom Paléo geplaudert.
- Evelyn Künneke – Ich freu mich schon auf Donnerstag
- Molly Burch – Please Forgive Me
- Feist – I’m Not Running Away
- Lucy Dacus – Night Shift
- Kaiit – Natural Woman
- Angel Olsen – Unfucktheworld
- Hand Habits – yr heart
- The Shacks – All Day Long
- Julia Jacklin – Pool Party
- Haley Johnson – Tell Me Lies
- TOPS – Way to be Loved
- Julie Rhodes – In Your Garden
- Pamela Mendez – World of Nothing
- Karen Dalton – Something on Your Mind
- Kadhja Bonet – Remember the Rain
- Liniker e os Caramelhos – Bem Bom
- Soko – We Might Be Dead by Tomorrow
- France Gall – Poupée de cire, poupée de son
- Sneaks – A Lil Close
- Muthoni Drummer Queen – Suzie Noma
- Shannon and the Clams – Tryin‘
- Sampa the Great – Blessings
- Noname, Akenya, Eryn Allen Kane -Reality Check
- imbi the girl – acidic
- Palberta – Fake-Out
- Zayk – Kurt
- ESG – U.F.O.
- Nadia Rose – Airplane Mode
- Tommy Lobo – Oh My Glob
- Lana del Rey – Lust for Life (feat. the Weekend) (Festivalsommer – Paléo Festival Nyon)
- Christine and the Queens – La marcheuse (Festivalsommer – Paléo Festival Nyon)
- Hoshi – Femme à la mer (Festivalsommer – Paléo Festival Nyon)