The Hottest Morning Show In Town

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 19.06.19, Der Morgen

The Sound Defects – Take Out
Deltron 3030 – Mastermind
A Tribe Called Quest – Electric Relaxation
Horse Lords – Life Without Dead Time
Lucille Mapp – Mangos
Persuasive Jazz – Nicole
islandman – Dimitro
Maribou State – Feel Good (feat. Khruangbin) [Khruangbin’s A Well Nice Version]
Serge Gainsbourg – Intoxicated Man
Teun-Jai Boon Praraksa – Ha Fang Kheng Kan
Skinshape – Soul Groove
Edmundo Ros – Summertime Cha-Cha
Yellow Magic Orchestra – Firecracker
Mr Oizo – Dolce Vita (feat. Phra)
Narco Marco – Destinazione Sud
Planningtorock – Beulah Loves Dancing
Michael Ozone – Hetrotopia (Young Marco Remix)
Muqata’a – Al Watar Al Wiswas – مقاطعة – الوتر الوسواس
Nu Guinea – Ddoje Facce
Sébastien Tellier – Divine
KH – Only Human
Floating Points – LesAlpx
Sault – Don’t Waste My Time
Tommy Genesis – Lucky
Little Simz – 101 FM
Noname – Song 32
Nas – Adam and Eve (feat. The-Dream)
Shabazz Palaces – Shine a Light (feat. Thaddillac)
Crack Cloud – The Next Fix
King Krule – Forever Dolphin Love
Alexis Georgopoulos & Jefre Cantu Ledesma – Madagascar
The The – Giant
Afrodeutsche – You Heard Me The First Time
Beastie Boys – No Sleep Till Brooklyn
Lijadu Sisters – Come On Home
Claude Rodap – Zouklove
Victor – Amerikan Dread
Wild Fire – The Dealer
C Soprann H – Caribean People (Waxist Selecta Edit)

Playlist vom 12.06.19, Der Morgen Newen Afrobeat - Cántaros The Souljazz Orchestra - Kapital Abayomy Afrobeat Orquestra - Eru Bixiga 70 - Grito de ... >

Playlist vom 05.06.19, Der Morgen T. Nile - Trees Woods - The Other Side Donovan - Mellow Yellow Jeffrey Lewis & The Junkyard - Broken Broken Broken ... >

Playlist vom 29.05.19, Der Morgen Amadou & Mariam - A Chacun Son Probleme YĪN YĪN - Dion Ysiusk Howald - Clank L'Eclair - Taishi Koto, Pt 2 Cannibale ... >

Playlist vom 22.05.19 Roger Raspail, Vincent Ségal - An ba galba Ondatrópica - Remando Cyril X. Diaz & His Orchestra - Tabu Michael Boothman - Can't ... >

Playlist vom 15.05.19, Der Morgen Stormzy - Shut Up (Instrumental) Four Tet - Teenage Birdsong Flying Lotus - More (feat. Anderson .Paak) D'Angelo and The ... >

Playlist vom 08.05.19, Der Morgen Big Thief - Century Big Brother & The Holding Company - Summertime Khruangbin - Friday Morning Neil Young - Heart Of ... >

Playlist vom 01.05.19, Der Morgen Europa: Neue Leichtigkeit - Erster Mai Pete Rock - Pete's Jazz Max Graef & Glenn Astro - Cool Garage Band ... >

Playlist vom 24.04.19, Der Morgen Lambchop - Gone Tomorrow Digger Barnes - Long Way Kevin Morby - I Have Been To The Mountain Big Thief - ... >

Playlist vom 17.04.19 Noname - Self Earl Sweatshirt - Nowhere, Nobody Cos-Ber-Zam - Ne Noya (Daphni Mix) L'Eclair - L'Arrivée Au Port De Lagos Sonya ... >

Playlist vom 10.04.19, Der Morgen
Le Roi Angus - Brisbane Epidermique Les Vilars - Celle Qu'ils N'Auront Pas Ilgen-Nur - Matter Of Time Calexico and ... >

Playlist vom 03.04.19, Der Morgen Islandman - Agit (Live at Sonar 2018) Farai - Space Is A Place Ifriqiyya Electrique - He Eh Lalla Klaus Johann Grobe - ... >

Playlist vom 27.03.19, Der Morgen Lord Echo - Thinking Of You Khruangbin - Friday Morning Neil Young - Guitar Solo, No. 5 La Batteria - Persona Non ... >