The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 19.06.19, Der Morgen
The Sound Defects – Take Out
Deltron 3030 – Mastermind
A Tribe Called Quest – Electric Relaxation
Horse Lords – Life Without Dead Time
Lucille Mapp – Mangos
Persuasive Jazz – Nicole
islandman – Dimitro
Maribou State – Feel Good (feat. Khruangbin) [Khruangbin’s A Well Nice Version]
Serge Gainsbourg – Intoxicated Man
Teun-Jai Boon Praraksa – Ha Fang Kheng Kan
Skinshape – Soul Groove
Edmundo Ros – Summertime Cha-Cha
Yellow Magic Orchestra – Firecracker
Mr Oizo – Dolce Vita (feat. Phra)
Narco Marco – Destinazione Sud
Planningtorock – Beulah Loves Dancing
Michael Ozone – Hetrotopia (Young Marco Remix)
Muqata’a – Al Watar Al Wiswas – مقاطعة – الوتر الوسواس
Nu Guinea – Ddoje Facce
Sébastien Tellier – Divine
KH – Only Human
Floating Points – LesAlpx
Sault – Don’t Waste My Time
Tommy Genesis – Lucky
Little Simz – 101 FM
Noname – Song 32
Nas – Adam and Eve (feat. The-Dream)
Shabazz Palaces – Shine a Light (feat. Thaddillac)
Crack Cloud – The Next Fix
King Krule – Forever Dolphin Love
Alexis Georgopoulos & Jefre Cantu Ledesma – Madagascar
The The – Giant
Afrodeutsche – You Heard Me The First Time
Beastie Boys – No Sleep Till Brooklyn
Lijadu Sisters – Come On Home
Claude Rodap – Zouklove
Victor – Amerikan Dread
Wild Fire – The Dealer
C Soprann H – Caribean People (Waxist Selecta Edit)