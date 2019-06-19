The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 19.06.19, Der Morgen

The Sound Defects – Take Out

Deltron 3030 – Mastermind

A Tribe Called Quest – Electric Relaxation

Horse Lords – Life Without Dead Time

Lucille Mapp – Mangos

Persuasive Jazz – Nicole

islandman – Dimitro

Maribou State – Feel Good (feat. Khruangbin) [Khruangbin’s A Well Nice Version]

Serge Gainsbourg – Intoxicated Man

Teun-Jai Boon Praraksa – Ha Fang Kheng Kan

Skinshape – Soul Groove

Edmundo Ros – Summertime Cha-Cha

Yellow Magic Orchestra – Firecracker

Mr Oizo – Dolce Vita (feat. Phra)

Narco Marco – Destinazione Sud

Planningtorock – Beulah Loves Dancing

Michael Ozone – Hetrotopia (Young Marco Remix)

Muqata’a – Al Watar Al Wiswas – مقاطعة – الوتر الوسواس

Nu Guinea – Ddoje Facce

Sébastien Tellier – Divine

KH – Only Human

Floating Points – LesAlpx

Sault – Don’t Waste My Time

Tommy Genesis – Lucky

Little Simz – 101 FM

Noname – Song 32

Nas – Adam and Eve (feat. The-Dream)

Shabazz Palaces – Shine a Light (feat. Thaddillac)

Crack Cloud – The Next Fix

King Krule – Forever Dolphin Love

Alexis Georgopoulos & Jefre Cantu Ledesma – Madagascar

The The – Giant

Afrodeutsche – You Heard Me The First Time

Beastie Boys – No Sleep Till Brooklyn

Lijadu Sisters – Come On Home

Claude Rodap – Zouklove

Victor – Amerikan Dread

Wild Fire – The Dealer

C Soprann H – Caribean People (Waxist Selecta Edit)