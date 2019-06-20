Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit der Moderatorin Nädlä Radi.

Nadja Radi
Der Morgen Donnerstag

Belle, Belle, Belluard….

der Donnschti heut ganz versöhnlich unterwegs. Viel Gitarre und tiefe, melancholische Stimmen, dann Besuch des grossartigen Belluard Festivals.

 

 

 

  • Evelyn Künneke – Ich freu mich schon auf Donnerstag
  • Cotton Jones – Where You Stop for a Minute
  • Blank Range – Last Crash Landing
  • Big Red Machine – Lyla
  • Liz Cooper & The Stampede – Motions
  • Jefferson Airplane – Rejoyce
  • Shintaro Sakamoto
  • Caroline Rose – More of the Same
  • Karolina
  • Andrew Bird – Pulaski at Night
  • Angel Olsen – The Waiting
  • Father John Misty – A Bigger Paper Bag
  • Dan Auerbach – Cellophane Angel
  • The Dead Tongues – Won’t Be Long
  • The Donkeys – East Coast Raga
  • Midnight Sister – Blue Cigar
  • Bill Callahan – Sycamore
  • Jim James – Hide in Plain Sight
  • Molly Burch – First Flower
  • The Nude Party – Astral Man
  • Monophonics – Lying Eyes
  • Tomer Yeshayahu – Paris Time
  • Kutiman feat. Shai Tsabari
  • Shawn Lee’s Ping Pong Orchestra
  • Chaz Bundick Meets the Mattson 2 – A Search
  • Lubomyr Melnyk – Son of Parasol (RaBe Festivalsommer – Belluard Festival)
  • Congopunq – Viva Kinshasa (RaBe Festivalsommer – Belluard Festival)
  • The Electric Peanut Butter Company – Mama Lion
  • Skinshape – The Moment

 

Die aktuelle Donnerstagmorgen-Playlist

Jeden Donnerstagmorgen liefert "normalerweise" Nadja zwischen 08:00-11:00 Uhr eine vorzügliche Auswahl an Tracks, die das Herz bewegen, zum Tanzen motivieren oder einfach im Hintergrund aus den Federn locken. Heute nicht! Heute einmal als würdiger Stellvertreter im Einsatz ist der gute Bäschtu vom Radiesli. Er hat sich die Mühe gegeben, drei ganze Stunden lang euch mit Schweizer Musik einzudecken. Aber schaut selbst:

  1. Giles, Giles & Fripp - Thursday Morning
    2. ... >