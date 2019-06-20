Belle, Belle, Belluard….

der Donnschti heut ganz versöhnlich unterwegs. Viel Gitarre und tiefe, melancholische Stimmen, dann Besuch des grossartigen Belluard Festivals.
- Evelyn Künneke – Ich freu mich schon auf Donnerstag
- Cotton Jones – Where You Stop for a Minute
- Blank Range – Last Crash Landing
- Big Red Machine – Lyla
- Liz Cooper & The Stampede – Motions
- Jefferson Airplane – Rejoyce
- Shintaro Sakamoto
- Caroline Rose – More of the Same
- Karolina
- Andrew Bird – Pulaski at Night
- Angel Olsen – The Waiting
- Father John Misty – A Bigger Paper Bag
- Dan Auerbach – Cellophane Angel
- The Dead Tongues – Won’t Be Long
- The Donkeys – East Coast Raga
- Midnight Sister – Blue Cigar
- Bill Callahan – Sycamore
- Jim James – Hide in Plain Sight
- Molly Burch – First Flower
- The Nude Party – Astral Man
- Monophonics – Lying Eyes
- Tomer Yeshayahu – Paris Time
- Kutiman feat. Shai Tsabari
- Shawn Lee’s Ping Pong Orchestra
- Chaz Bundick Meets the Mattson 2 – A Search
- Lubomyr Melnyk – Son of Parasol (RaBe Festivalsommer – Belluard Festival)
- Congopunq – Viva Kinshasa (RaBe Festivalsommer – Belluard Festival)
- The Electric Peanut Butter Company – Mama Lion
- Skinshape – The Moment