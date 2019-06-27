Botz 3000
Über die Sendung

Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 10.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 24.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 7.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 21.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 4.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 18.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 2.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 16.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 30.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Mi, 13.11., 20:00 - 21:00
Ausdruck des Schmerzes

 

Ausgabe von 26. Juni mit L.A. Grindcore/Powerviolence, Noise-Agenda mit 1-a-Grind, und ein paar neue Veröffentlichungen von Warcollapse, und Hässig (Biel) / Profiteur (Solothurn) Split.

Tracklist:

  1. Evolved To Obliteration – Scrappin‘ Trees
  2. Plutocracy – Mizer
  3. Agents Of Satan – Snort Fat Lines Of Crank
  4. No Less – Frog
  5. Excruciating Terror – Mental Prison
  6. Stapled Shut – Mocoso
  7. Bloody Phoenix – Burning Tree
  8. Phobia – Infant Suffering
  9. Gasp – Can’t Seam A Mongrel Bly
  10. Despise You – No More… Feelings + Hand Me Down Existencia
  11. Suffering Luna – In Your State of Mind
  12. Suppression – Evolved To Violence + Genocide Policy + Unable To Stand
  13. Discomfort Of Existence – Self Loathing + Hivemindlessness + Boretalk
  14. Mar De Rabia – Sistema-condena
  15. Frontierer – Bunsen
  16. Hässig – Vokü
  17. Profiteur – Profiteur
  18. Warcollapse – Deserts Of Ash
Spezialausgabe Belgien

  Ausgabe von 20. Februar mit Belgische Bands in der Richtung von Punk Rock, HC Punk, Raw Punk, Crust Punk, Anarcho Punk... Tracklist:

