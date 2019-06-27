Ausdruck des Schmerzes

Ausgabe von 26. Juni mit L.A. Grindcore/Powerviolence, Noise-Agenda mit 1-a-Grind, und ein paar neue Veröffentlichungen von Warcollapse, und Hässig (Biel) / Profiteur (Solothurn) Split.
Tracklist:
- Evolved To Obliteration – Scrappin‘ Trees
- Plutocracy – Mizer
- Agents Of Satan – Snort Fat Lines Of Crank
- No Less – Frog
- Excruciating Terror – Mental Prison
- Stapled Shut – Mocoso
- Bloody Phoenix – Burning Tree
- Phobia – Infant Suffering
- Gasp – Can’t Seam A Mongrel Bly
- Despise You – No More… Feelings + Hand Me Down Existencia
- Suffering Luna – In Your State of Mind
- Suppression – Evolved To Violence + Genocide Policy + Unable To Stand
- Discomfort Of Existence – Self Loathing + Hivemindlessness + Boretalk
- Mar De Rabia – Sistema-condena
- Frontierer – Bunsen
- Hässig – Vokü
- Profiteur – Profiteur
- Warcollapse – Deserts Of Ash