The Roots - Capital Letters
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.07.19, Der Morgen

Super Erotica – Jungle Fever
Chakachas – Stories
Medeski, Martin & Wood – Mami Gato
The Joe Tatton Trio – Sunday Shade
Dizzy Gillespie – Long, Long Summer
King Krule – Baby Blue
Beach Fossils – Down the Line
Girls Names – Hypnotic Regression
Molly Nilsson – Days Of Dust
The Serfs – Perverted Disco
Yves Simon – Au Pays Des Merveilles De Juliet (Psychemagik Edit)
Tappa Zukie – Freak
Grupo Canalon de Timbiqui – La Zorra Y El Perol
Denis Mpunga & Paul K – Criola
Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – How Do I Let a Good Man Down?
unperfect – Gots To Give The Girl
Miike Snow – Animal
Bah Wisdom – Fret Not Yourself
El Jazzy Chavo – Consciousness
Royce Da 5’9″ – Field Negro
Sampa The Great – Final Form
Mike G – Moracular World (feat. Vince Staples)
Noname – Song 31
Syd – On the Road
Dope Saint Jude – Brown Baas
Dennis Young – Berlin
Kastrierte Philosophen – Where Did Our Love Go
Mort Garson – Ode to an African Violet
Orchestre du Bawobab – Ma Penda
Nu Guinea – Parev‘ Ajere
Special Forces – Stroke It
Señor Coconut – Beat It (Ruben Rodriguez Remix)
Whiskey Barons – La Murga Skank
Fruko Y Sus Tesos – El Preso
Huss und Hodn – Neonröhre
88:Komaflash – Herz, Muskel, Beats
Göldin & Bit-Tuner – Ruca (feat. Kate Stoykova)
Abdu Ali – Dit Dat
Sons Of Kemet – Inner Babylon
Calibro 35 – Pragma

Indeed The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

