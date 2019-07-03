The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.07.19, Der Morgen

Super Erotica – Jungle Fever

Chakachas – Stories

Medeski, Martin & Wood – Mami Gato

The Joe Tatton Trio – Sunday Shade

Dizzy Gillespie – Long, Long Summer

King Krule – Baby Blue

Beach Fossils – Down the Line

Girls Names – Hypnotic Regression

Molly Nilsson – Days Of Dust

The Serfs – Perverted Disco

Yves Simon – Au Pays Des Merveilles De Juliet (Psychemagik Edit)

Tappa Zukie – Freak

Grupo Canalon de Timbiqui – La Zorra Y El Perol

Denis Mpunga & Paul K – Criola

Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – How Do I Let a Good Man Down?

unperfect – Gots To Give The Girl

Miike Snow – Animal

Bah Wisdom – Fret Not Yourself

El Jazzy Chavo – Consciousness

Royce Da 5’9″ – Field Negro

Sampa The Great – Final Form

Mike G – Moracular World (feat. Vince Staples)

Noname – Song 31

Syd – On the Road

Dope Saint Jude – Brown Baas

Dennis Young – Berlin

Kastrierte Philosophen – Where Did Our Love Go

Mort Garson – Ode to an African Violet

Orchestre du Bawobab – Ma Penda

Nu Guinea – Parev‘ Ajere

Special Forces – Stroke It

Señor Coconut – Beat It (Ruben Rodriguez Remix)

Whiskey Barons – La Murga Skank

Fruko Y Sus Tesos – El Preso

Huss und Hodn – Neonröhre

88:Komaflash – Herz, Muskel, Beats

Göldin & Bit-Tuner – Ruca (feat. Kate Stoykova)

Abdu Ali – Dit Dat

Sons Of Kemet – Inner Babylon

Calibro 35 – Pragma