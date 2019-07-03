The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.07.19, Der Morgen
Super Erotica – Jungle Fever
Chakachas – Stories
Medeski, Martin & Wood – Mami Gato
The Joe Tatton Trio – Sunday Shade
Dizzy Gillespie – Long, Long Summer
King Krule – Baby Blue
Beach Fossils – Down the Line
Girls Names – Hypnotic Regression
Molly Nilsson – Days Of Dust
The Serfs – Perverted Disco
Yves Simon – Au Pays Des Merveilles De Juliet (Psychemagik Edit)
Tappa Zukie – Freak
Grupo Canalon de Timbiqui – La Zorra Y El Perol
Denis Mpunga & Paul K – Criola
Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – How Do I Let a Good Man Down?
unperfect – Gots To Give The Girl
Miike Snow – Animal
Bah Wisdom – Fret Not Yourself
El Jazzy Chavo – Consciousness
Royce Da 5’9″ – Field Negro
Sampa The Great – Final Form
Mike G – Moracular World (feat. Vince Staples)
Noname – Song 31
Syd – On the Road
Dope Saint Jude – Brown Baas
Dennis Young – Berlin
Kastrierte Philosophen – Where Did Our Love Go
Mort Garson – Ode to an African Violet
Orchestre du Bawobab – Ma Penda
Nu Guinea – Parev‘ Ajere
Special Forces – Stroke It
Señor Coconut – Beat It (Ruben Rodriguez Remix)
Whiskey Barons – La Murga Skank
Fruko Y Sus Tesos – El Preso
Huss und Hodn – Neonröhre
88:Komaflash – Herz, Muskel, Beats
Göldin & Bit-Tuner – Ruca (feat. Kate Stoykova)
Abdu Ali – Dit Dat
Sons Of Kemet – Inner Babylon
Calibro 35 – Pragma