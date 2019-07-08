Lost in Disco 8.7.19 20 Uhr

1. A Flock of Seaguls – I ran
2. Duran Duran – Planet Earth
3. Ultravox – We came to dance
4. New Order – Blue Monday
5. Depeche Mode – Everything counts
6. Eurythmics – Here comes the Rain again
7. INXS – Original Sin
8. Den Harrow – Future Brain
9. L.I.F.E – All played out
10.Tabu d‘apache – Don‘t believe in me
Disco-Musik von den 70’s bis zu den 80’s. Italodisco, Synthpop, New Wave, Disco / Funk
Lost in Disco
Playliste Lost in Disco 4.2.19
Lost in Disco 04.02.2019
- Peter Arcade - The Farytale
- Total Toly - Oriental Acapuncture
- Tony Lee - Reach out
- Funk Deluxe - This Time
- Paul Sharada - Dancing all Night
- Ricardo Campa - Desperado
- The Twins - Time will tell
- D F and Pam - Flash into my Life
- Linda Jo Rizzo - Fly me high
- Fred Ventura - Don’t give up
Playlist 21.1.19
- Earth Wind & Fire - And Love goes on
- Third World - Try jah Love
- Chic - Dance with me 2018
- Stranglers - Skin deep
- Kim Wilde - World in perfect Harmony
- Real Life - Push of Love
- Risqué - The Girls are back in Town
- M&G - Boogie Tonight
- Erasure - Drama
- Michael Maltese - It isn‘t changed 1984
- The Twins - Not that loving Kind
Portrait: Lost In Disco
Die Sendung Lost In Disco läuft jeden zweiten Montag von 20 - 21 Uhr auf RaBe.