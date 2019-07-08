Klangbecken
Disco-Musik von den 70’s bis zu den 80’s. Italodisco, Synthpop, New Wave, Disco / Funk

Markus
Lost in Disco

·

Lost in Disco 8.7.19 20 Uhr

1. A Flock of Seaguls – I ran

2. Duran Duran – Planet Earth

3. Ultravox – We came to dance

4. New Order – Blue Monday

5. Depeche Mode – Everything counts

6. Eurythmics – Here comes the Rain again

7. INXS – Original Sin

8. Den Harrow – Future Brain

9. L.I.F.E – All played out

10.Tabu d‘apache – Don‘t believe in me

·

Playliste Lost in Disco 4.2.19

Lost in Disco 04.02.2019

  1. Peter Arcade - The Farytale
  2. Total Toly - Oriental Acapuncture
  3. Tony Lee - Reach out
  4. Funk Deluxe - This Time
  5. Paul Sharada - Dancing all Night
  6. Ricardo Campa - Desperado 
  7. The Twins - Time will tell
  8. D F and Pam - Flash into my Life
  9. Linda Jo Rizzo - Fly me high
  10. Fred Ventura - Don’t give up

·

Playlist 21.1.19

  1. Earth Wind & Fire - And Love goes on
  2. Third World - Try jah Love
  3. Chic - Dance with me 2018
  4. Stranglers - Skin deep
  5. Kim Wilde - World in perfect Harmony
  6. Real Life - Push of Love
  7. Risqué - The Girls are back in Town
  8. M&G - Boogie Tonight
  9. Erasure - Drama
  10. Michael Maltese - It isn‘t changed 1984
  11. The Twins - Not that loving Kind