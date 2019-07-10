The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 10.07.19, Der Morgen

Azymuth – Morning

Uniting Of Opposites – Car Number 27 / Mr. Alpo

Siti Muharam – Ashikibaya

Gaye Su Akyol – Meftunum Sana

The Cinematic Orchestra – A Caged Bird/Imitations of Life (feat. Roots Manuva)

Tenesha The Wordsmith – Again (feat. Tamar Collocutor)

Jinku – N1

Junglepussy – All of You

Edwin Birdsong – Cola Bottle Baby

Tierra Whack – Bugs Life

Farai – Lizzy

Jazzadelic – I Got A Rhythm

Burial & Four Tet – Nova

Lana Del Rey – Venice Bitch

Lee Hazlewood – I’d Rather Be Your Enemy

Hollow Coves – The Woods

Hozier – In The Woods Somewhere

BÉGAYER – الميل

Imarhan – Achabiba

SHINGAI – Revolutions

Tricky – The Only Way

Moken – Your Sun is Rising

Dorian Wood – La Cara Infinita (feat. Eddika Organista)

Algiers – Black Eunuch

La Punta Bianca – Abraxas

Claus Comedi – Les Jardins De Genève

La Fura Dels Baus – Mareâ

Tirzah – Make It Up

Dolphin Flight – Princesse

OG Maco – 12 Bricks

NINIOLA – BODA SODIQ

Leo Justi – HVY BL NSS PRR

Yaeji – Raingurl

Mr Oizo – Rythme Plat

Las Bistecs – Historia del arte

The Woodentops – Why Why Why (Tony Johns & Dave Boreham Balearic Edit)

Mighty Mo Rodgers & Baba Sissoko – The Blues Went To Africa

Eddie Johns – More Spell On You

Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes – Don’t Leave Me This Way