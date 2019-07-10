The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 10.07.19, Der Morgen
Azymuth – Morning
Uniting Of Opposites – Car Number 27 / Mr. Alpo
Siti Muharam – Ashikibaya
Gaye Su Akyol – Meftunum Sana
The Cinematic Orchestra – A Caged Bird/Imitations of Life (feat. Roots Manuva)
Tenesha The Wordsmith – Again (feat. Tamar Collocutor)
Jinku – N1
Junglepussy – All of You
Edwin Birdsong – Cola Bottle Baby
Tierra Whack – Bugs Life
Farai – Lizzy
Jazzadelic – I Got A Rhythm
Burial & Four Tet – Nova
Lana Del Rey – Venice Bitch
Lee Hazlewood – I’d Rather Be Your Enemy
Hollow Coves – The Woods
Hozier – In The Woods Somewhere
BÉGAYER – الميل
Imarhan – Achabiba
SHINGAI – Revolutions
Tricky – The Only Way
Moken – Your Sun is Rising
Dorian Wood – La Cara Infinita (feat. Eddika Organista)
Algiers – Black Eunuch
La Punta Bianca – Abraxas
Claus Comedi – Les Jardins De Genève
La Fura Dels Baus – Mareâ
Tirzah – Make It Up
Dolphin Flight – Princesse
OG Maco – 12 Bricks
NINIOLA – BODA SODIQ
Leo Justi – HVY BL NSS PRR
Yaeji – Raingurl
Mr Oizo – Rythme Plat
Las Bistecs – Historia del arte
The Woodentops – Why Why Why (Tony Johns & Dave Boreham Balearic Edit)
Mighty Mo Rodgers & Baba Sissoko – The Blues Went To Africa
Eddie Johns – More Spell On You
Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes – Don’t Leave Me This Way