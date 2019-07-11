Das D in D-Beat ist für…

Ausgabe von 10. Juli mit D-Beat Raw Punk
Tracklist:
- Bombstrike – Partiklar
- Disease – Endless War
- Dislickers – Why Use Nervegas?
- Dispose – Nuclear Nightmare
- Giftgasattack – Reset The World
- Go Filth Go – Killing To Survive
- Disclose – Hellish View
- Framtid – Anguish
- Crutches – Pissregn
- Warvictims – Gaaas!!!
- Warcollapse – The End Game
- Discard – Sounds Of War
- Dispense – The End Of The World
- Dischange – Casualties Of Greed
- State Of Fear – Bloodthirsty System
- Hellkrusher – Condemned To A Life
- Totalitär – Hårda Kast
- Anger Burning – What Can You Do About This System
- Anatomi-71 – Det Sociala Fiaskot
- Skiplickers – Worthless Society
- Warcry – Dead Future
- Discharge – Dooms‘ Day