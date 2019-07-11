der Morgen
Über die Sendung

Seit mehr als 500 Jahren sind die Adern Lateinamerikas geöffnet und das erklärt, warum Europa heute reich und Lateinamerika arm ist.

Las Venas Abiertas („Die offenen Adern Lateinamerikas“ E. Galeano) ist keine neue Musiksendung auf Radio RaBe, sondern Lärm und brutale Entladungen voller Verzerrungen, Geschwindigkeit und Schreie. Schreie, die die Apokalypse ankündigen und die Schrecken von Krieg, Elend, Ungleichheit und diesem System anklagen.

Wir spielen Stücke ab Mitte der 1970er Jahre bis heute, von Crust, Punk und HC über Metal zu Grindcore und Powerviolence. Es gibt Bands aus der ganzen Welt und in allen Sprachen zu hören. Jeweils am Mittwoch alle 14 Tage um 20 Uhr.

Es ist mehr als 30 Jahre her, dass ich zum ersten Mal Punk und Metal gehört habe und jetzt möchte ich das teilen.

Sendungsmachende
Miguel Grazioso
Das D in D-Beat ist für…

 

Ausgabe von 10. Juli mit D-Beat Raw Punk

Tracklist:

  1. Bombstrike – Partiklar
  2. Disease – Endless War
  3. Dislickers – Why Use Nervegas?
  4. Dispose – Nuclear Nightmare
  5. Giftgasattack – Reset The World
  6. Go Filth Go – Killing To Survive
  7. Disclose – Hellish View
  8. Framtid – Anguish
  9. Crutches – Pissregn
  10. Warvictims – Gaaas​!​!​!
  11. Warcollapse – The End Game
  12. Discard – Sounds Of War
  13. Dispense – The End Of The World
  14. Dischange – Casualties Of Greed
  15. State Of Fear – Bloodthirsty System
  16. Hellkrusher – Condemned To A Life
  17. Totalitär – Hårda Kast
  18. Anger Burning – What Can You Do About This System
  19. Anatomi-71 – Det Sociala Fiaskot
  20. Skiplickers – Worthless Society
  21. Warcry – Dead Future
  22. Discharge – Dooms‘ Day

 

Ausdruck des Schmerzes

  Ausgabe von 26. Juni mit L.A. Grindcore/Powerviolence, Noise-Agenda mit 1-a-Grind, und ein paar neue Veröffentlichungen von Warcollapse, und Hässig

Spezialausgabe Belgien

  Ausgabe von 20. Februar mit Belgische Bands in der Richtung von Punk Rock, HC Punk, Raw Punk, Crust Punk, Anarcho Punk

    ... >